Tearful mum of baby killed by drunk-driver at 141mph says 17-year jail term will ‘never make up for what we’ve lost’

9 July 2024, 14:18 | Updated: 9 July 2024, 15:35

Zackary Blades (L) was thrown out of his car seat and into the opposite carriageway of the A1 motorway
Zackary Blades (L) was thrown out of his car seat and into the opposite carriageway of the A1 motorway. Picture: Durham Police/Handout
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A drunk-driver who hit speeds of 141mph moments before crashing into another car, killing an eight-month-old baby and his aunt, has been jailed for 17 years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Darryl Anderson, 38, was drunk when he drove back from Newcastle Airport after cutting his holiday short due to a row with his wife.

Anderson took pictures of his speedometer as he hit speeds of 141mph moments before he killed eight-month-old son Zackary Blades and his aunt in a collision.

Zackary's mum, Sharlona Warner, tearfully described the frantic search for her son who was thrown out of his car seat and into the opposite carriageway of the A1 motorway in Durham in the early hours of May 31.

Recounting the horror of trying to find her baby after the crash, Ms Warner said: "I ran to the left rear side of the car where Zackary would have been, but there was no back of the car, it was crushed.

"I could not see my baby, I was standing on wreckage, picking up smashed bits of the car and throwing them, trying to find him but he was not there. I was screaming his name and I called 999.

"I saw the other driver and I ran to him and said ''Help, I cannot find my baby. I was screaming Zack, Zack.'"

"He did not help, he never helped. I began running up to the traffic waving my arms and screaming at cars to help me."

Zackary Blades was eight months old when he was killed
Zackary Blades was eight months old when he was killed. Picture: Handout
Zackary Blades' mum speaks outside of court
Zackary Blades' mum speaks outside of court. Picture: Alamy
Anderson hit speeds of 141mph when he crashed into the car, killing baby Zackary and his aunt
Anderson hit speeds of 141mph when he crashed into the car, killing baby Zackary and his aunt. Picture: Durham Police

Ms Warner's sister Karlene was also thrown from the backseat into the front airbags. Both she and her nephew were killed instantly, Durham Crown Court heard on Tuesday.

Anderson, from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving at a court hearing last week.

Judge Joanne Kidd jailed him for more than 18 years and banned him from driving for a further 21-and-a-half years when he is released.

Read More: Sex predator teacher Rebecca Joynes who slept with two underage boys jailed for six-and-a-half years

Read More: Baby dies after police rush to London address over ‘concern for welfare’

Around 50 friends and family members of the two victims were in court for the sentencing.

Judge Kidd told Anderson he had been playing "Russian roulette" with the lives of other drivers that night and a fatal crash was inevitable.

“We were never going to be happy with the sentence today because it was never going to make up for what we’ve lost, but it’s the best it could've been,” Ms Warner said outside of Durham Crown Court.

“The one thing I was really hoping for was a lifetime driving ban, which he didn't get. But now I’m going to fight, because he should never get in a car again and drive.”

Zackary Blades' aunt Karlene was also killed in the crash
Zackary Blades' aunt Karlene was also killed in the crash. Picture: Handout
Darryl Anderson was driving back from Newcastle Airport after cutting his holiday short due to a row with his wife
Darryl Anderson was driving back from Newcastle Airport after cutting his holiday short due to a row with his wife. Picture: Durham Police

Anderson was breathalysed at the scene and police recorded a 95mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35mg.

Police found an empty vodka bottle in the wreckage of his car.

He had been using WhatsApp while he drove and took a photograph on his phone in which Ms Warner's Peugeot could be seen, showing the speedometer at 141mph, moments before the crash.

Analysis of the Audi's computer showed he had the accelerator fully depressed, did not brake before impact, and that a collision warning light was illuminated on the dashboard.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Shocking footage shows an unknown arsonist setting a Wolverhampton hole ablaze, leaving one dead.

Harrowing moment arsonist smashes window before setting fatal house fire in Wolverhampton 'hate crime'

Police are hunting a knifeman after a spate of random attacks

Police hunt serial knife attacker who has been stabbing people at random on the streets of London

Breaking
Sir Keir Starmer (R) and Rishi Sunak (L) address the House of Commons in their new roles

PM says ‘politics of performance must be replaced with service’ as he welcomes new MPs to Commons for first time

Sir Lindsay Hoyle speaks to MPs as he accepts the role of Speaker,

Sir Lindsay Hoyle re-elected as Commons Speaker

Thames Water could run out of money within 11 months

Beleaguered Thames Water warns it will run out of cash in 11 months as it bids for massive bills hike

US actor Alec Baldwin listens to testimony during a pretrial hearing in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on July 8, 2024.

Jury selection begins as Alec Baldwin faces involuntary manslaughter trial over Rust shooting

Dr Doris Uwicyeza Picard, of the Rwandan ministry of justice, said Rwanda has upheld its side of the deal

No refund for £270m Rwanda plan, Kigali confirms as they label it a ‘UK problem’

Sir James Dyson

Dyson plans to cut nearly a third of UK workforce with 1,000 jobs at risk due to ‘global restructure’

Police have launched an investigation after the death of a baby at an address in Taviton street, Camden

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after baby found dead at London home

The plane mechanic was killed after getting sucked into a jet engine

Plane mechanic killed after being sucked into Boeing jet engine as he went to retrieve tool

Spanish council clears up murky 'peeing in the sea' rule that threatened to hit tourists with hefty €750 fine

Spanish council clears up murky 'peeing in the sea' rule that threatened to hit tourists with hefty €750 fine

Jay Slater has been missing since June 17

‘We’re not giving up hope’: Spanish police give update on search for missing teen Jay Slater

Daniel Halliday went missing while playing in the water with his brother on June 30.

Body found in search for 14-year-old boy Daniel Halliday who died swimming in the River Mersey

Radio 2 DJ Steve Wright died from a ruptured ulcer in his stomach, his death certificate states

DJ Steve Wright’s cause of death revealed after star’s sudden death aged 69

Jay Slater's employer says 'picture being painted' of British teen is 'just not true' as hunt continues in Tenerife

Jay Slater’s mum says ‘this is no holiday’ admitting the ‘mystery’ surrounding his disappearance may never be solved

Labour’s Angela Rayner has scrapped the Tories' “levelling up” slogan

The end of levelling up: Angela Rayner scraps flagship Tory plan - dismissing it as a ‘gimmick’

Latest News

See more Latest News

The incident happened in Gilberdyke in East Yorkshire

Four men arrested over ‘attempted abduction’ of five young girls after brave passerby intervened
Radio DJ kidnapped by 'sadistic thugs' was 'tortured to death in restaurant' yards from Spurs stadium

Radio DJ kidnapped by 'sadistic thugs' was 'tortured to death in restaurant' yards from Spurs stadium
Jude Bellingham of England during the UEFA EURO 2024 - Quarter-finals.

England fans fume after match-fixing scandal ref criticised by Jude Bellingham chosen for Euros semi-final clash
Police have launched an investigation after the death of a baby at an address in Taviton street, Camden

Baby dies after police rush to London address over ‘concern for welfare’

Thousands gather in Paris to celebrate the victory of the left-wing union

France’s new left-wing coalition reveals plans to introduce a 90 per cent tax on the rich amid shock election result
'They tried to kill children': Doctor speaks of horror as death toll rises to 41 following Ukraine hospital attack

'They tried to kill children': Doctor speaks of horror as death toll rises to 41 following Ukraine hospital attack
Mark Matlock is a real person, he has confirmed

'I am a real person': Reform UK candidate responds after online sleuths accused him of being ‘AI generated’
Novak Djokovic blasts 'disrespectful' Centre Court crowd following straight-sets Wimbledon win

Novak Djokovic blasts 'disrespectful' Centre Court crowd following straight-sets Wimbledon win
President Biden does not have Parkinson's, White House says, despite eight visits by neurologists this year

President Biden does not have Parkinson's, White House says, despite eight visits by neurologist
Kate at Wimbledon last year

Wimbledon officials reveal back-up plan if Princess Kate cannot attend finals presentation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has sent his and his family's "heartfelt condolences" to the people of the Caribbean

King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean Hurricane Beryl as destruction claims lives of 10 people
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean
Charles, Camilla and Andrew

Royal houses you will soon be able to rent including one for £26 a night - but only when Prince Andrew finally leaves

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit