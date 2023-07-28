Drunk driver laughs off her friends’ terrified cries - moments before killing boyfriend in 70mph crash

28 July 2023, 16:07 | Updated: 28 July 2023, 16:15

Elliott Lemm (right), Chelsea's boyfriend, was killed in the 70mph smash
Elliott Lemm (right), Chelsea's boyfriend, was killed in the 70mph smash. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

By Asher McShane

A drunk driver killed her boyfriend in a crash after losing control while doing 70mph down residential streets.

Chelsea Standage, now aged 21, was heard saying ‘I’m only doing 80mph’ in footage filmed inside her speeding car. A female passenger cries at her “slow down.”

Moments before tragedy struck, a male voice can be heard saying: “Mate she’s never experienced a crash hahaha.”

Standage’s boyfriend, Elliott Lemm, 20, died in the crash in Horbury, near Wakefield in the small hours of Saturday November 13 2021.

She lost control on a bend, hitting a wall and a parked vehicle at over 70mph while nearly twice the drink-drive limit.

Read more: Drug driver who mowed down best-selling author's step-daughter and three dogs in high-speed crash jailed

Read more: Man who killed cyclist in hit-and-run 'admitted burying victim in marriage confession' to fiancée

Chelsea's boyfriend Elliot died in the crash
Chelsea's boyfriend Elliot died in the crash. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

She was jailed for eight years and eight months yesterday at Leeds Crown Court and banned from driving for 10 years.

Elliott’s mother Samantha Lemm said in a statement: “I don’t believe I will ever forget the night the police came to my home to tell me that my boy had died.

Chelsea Standage sentenced for causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving

"The day that I had to close the lid on his coffin and put Elliott into the dark I knew that it was forever.

The wrecked remains of her Vauxhall Corsa
The wrecked remains of her Vauxhall Corsa. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

"Elliot was taken so suddenly there was still so much for him to do and so much I wanted to say to him. Every morning when I wake up my heart is broken.“

Detective Sergeant Paul Lightowler, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “Chelsea Standage’s reckless actions on that night have had an absolutely devastating impact not just on those in the car but their families, friends and the wider community.

Passengers in the car pleaded for her to slow down
Passengers in the car pleaded for her to slow down. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

“People may recall this collision and the media coverage of Snapchat messages sent from within the car with one of the passengers telling Chelsea to ‘slow down’.

“Sadly, the speed she was travelling at and her impaired judgement from drinking alcohol killed one person and seriously injured two others.

“Elliott was just 20 years old when he died, with his whole life ahead of him. His family and the police hope that by highlighting the events leading up to this collision that it might make others think twice about driving after a night out.

“I hope that the conclusion of this court case brings some closure for Elliott’s family, and the two other young people.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

August strikes: Trains and doctors continue plans to walk out this month

August strike dates: Trains, junior doctors and airport walkouts scheduled for this month

Russia Ukraine War

Russian forces attack recaptured village as ’15 hurt in Ukraine missile strike’

Greece Wildfires

Pope urges governments to protect ‘our common home’ after European wildfires

Jeremy Laxton (left) and Jack Addis (right)

Retired Met cops jailed over three-year plot to share 'most depraved' child sexual abuse images

Laszlo Dancs has been jailed for killing Olivia Riley

Drug driver who mowed down best-selling author's step-daughter and three dogs in high-speed crash jailed

Police and a passer-by help after the shooting - in a video posted on social media

Texas man tracks down his stolen car to supermarket car park and shoots thief dead in gunfight

Navarro suddenly reappeared in Montana

Man arrested near police station where teenage girl who vanished for four years suddenly appeared 2,000 miles from home

Biogen headquaters

Biogen to bolster rare disease treatments with £5.4 billion Reata acquisition

Hot summer pictures of a dried our park with people sunbathing alongside a picture of a thermometer

When is the 40 degree heatwave? Met Office forecast soaring temperatures

Internet sleuths have been researching the doomed vessel

Titan sub's final fatal journey 'could have been captured on camera' as internet sleuths research doomed vessel

A draw against China would see England reach the last 16

Lionesses on brink of World Cup knockout stages after victory over Denmark

Oli London has revealed he is now living as Ken

Influencer Oli London 'living as Ken' after detransitioning from Barbie look that cost him almost £250k in surgery

Supporters of mutinous soldiers hold up a Russian flag as they demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, on Thursday

Niger general who led coup asks for support

Two ladies enjoying an ice cream in the sunshine in comparison to two commuters in London rain

August weather forecast: What's the outlook and will the UK get a heatwave?

Sadiq Khan has won his High Court battle

Sadiq Khan slams councils for wasting taxpayers' money on Ulez challenge which could have paid for free school meals

Yeezy shoes made by Adidas

Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy trainers after break-up with Ye

Latest News

See more Latest News

Supporters of mutinous soldiers hold up a Russian flag as they demonstrate in Niamey, Niger

Military factions ‘wrangling for power’ after coup in Niger

Killer driver Alexander McKellar and his twin Robert who were jailed. (Inset) cyclist Tony Parsons

Man who killed cyclist in hit-and-run 'admitted burying victim in marriage confession' to fiancée
The expansion of Ulez was ruled lawful on Friday

Everything you need to know about Ulez, as Sadiq Khan's plan to expand zone ruled lawful by the High Court
The UK could co-host Euro 2028

Is it coming home? UK and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028 set to be unopposed after rivals pulled out
Ulez has been given the go-ahead to expand this summer following a plan proposed by Sadiq Khan

Ulez expansion rules: Map, start date and whether your vehicle is compliant

A military helicopter operates as flames burn a forest on the mountains near Vati village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday

Exclusion zone set up around Greek military base after wildfires trigger blasts

Nat West chairman Sir Howard Davies (main) has refused to quit in the wake of the row over Nigel Farage's account which claimed the job of chief executive Dame Alison Rose (top right)

NatWest chairman refuses to quit over Farage account row as bank profits soar

The girl was killed after being hit by a motorbike in Walsall

Girl, 7, killed in motorbike hit and run in Walsall as teenage boy arrested

Twiglet has been found and returned to her owners

'Twiglet' the dachshund stolen by man with hammer reunited with owners after tip-off

A girl looks at photographs, of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the country’s war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv

Ukrainian drone shot down near Moscow, Russia says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry's phone hacking case against The Sun publisher has been thrown out

Prince Harry set for court showdown with The Sun but judge throws out phone hacking case

Meghan's podcast series was cancelled after was season.

Spotify loses out on £34m after podcasting 'write offs' with high-profile contracts including Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan back 'positive masculinity' charity that 'engages men as allies in equality'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy

'Sadiq Khan will be smiling this morning': David Lammy reacts as ULEZ is ruled lawful

David Lammy

'I have zero faith in the justice system!': Caller believes statues get 'greater protection' than women
Nick Ferrari

'We fear for our lives': Frightened supermarket manager informs Nick Ferrari police take 'hours' to attend shoplifting
Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt
‘She mentions that too often it’s young black males’: David Lammy condemns the Home Secretary for portraying knife crime as a race issue

'Young people are dying on our streets': David Lammy condemns lack of action over tacking knife crime
Nick Ferrari

'You wouldn't allow that for a junior cashier': Nick Ferrari on the 'incompetence' surrounding Nigel Farage's bank row
David Lammy

'We're in a country where class matters': David Lammy points to the merits of affirmative action
Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns
Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit