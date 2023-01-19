Drunken man 'killed father with bottle of Bollinger champagne' after 86-year-old 'found his secret booze stash'

19 January 2023, 19:56

Deekan Vig, 54, allegedly beat his father to death with a bottle of Bollinger champagne (stock image)
Deekan Vig, 54, allegedly beat his father to death with a bottle of Bollinger champagne (stock image). Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

A drunken man bludgeoned his 86-year-old father to death with a bottle of Bollinger champagne after he found his secret stash, a court has been told.

Arjan Singh Vid, 86, was found on the floor of his son's bedroom with his "head caved in" surrounded by 100 bottles of champagne at the family home in Southgate, north London, in October 2021.

Deekan Singh Vig, who was naked at the time, allegedly said: "I killed my dad. I hit him over the head with a f***ing bloody bottle of Bollinger champagne.

"Oh shit. I killed my dad. He could have just died from a heart attack. I f***ing hit him with a bottle of f***ing Champagne...I hate French Champagne."

Deanna Heer KC told the court the victim had been hit repeatedly in the face and head with a full bottle of Champagne causing extensive injuries and almost immediate death.

She said the defendant accepted the killing and that his father had done nothing to justify the attack - but he did not mean to cause him really serious harm.

Mr Vig was found with his "head caved in" (stock image)
Mr Vig was found with his "head caved in" (stock image). Picture: Alamy

Vig had lived with his father, a qualified accountant, and mother Damanjit Vig, 85, in their four-bedroom detached home for about 40 years, the court was told.

On the evening of the killing, Vig's parents were watching TV when Mrs Vig heard vomiting noises from her son's room and he told her he had consumed half a bottle of whisky, jurors heard.

The last thing she saw was her husband comforting their son, the court heard.

She called her daughter because Vig appeared "out of control" and "drunk" and she in turn dialled 999, the prosecutor said.

An officer tried to pushed open the defendant's door and, looking through a gap, saw Mr Vig's head covered in blood, the court heard.

The defendant said he could not open the door, telling police: "You're too late. He's been dead for an hour."

The defendant, who was naked and covered with blood, was tasered and detained in handcuffs after becoming verbally abusive and aggressive, Ms Heer said.

A post-mortem examination identified injuries "entirely consistent with an assault with a full Champagne bottle", she added.

Vig has admitted the manslaughter of his father but denies murder and the trial continues.

