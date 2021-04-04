Dubai police arrest group over balcony video of naked women

By Sam Sholli

Police in Dubai have arrested a group of people on charges of public debauchery, authorities have said.

The arrests were made after a video showing a group of naked women lined up on a balcony in broad daylight emerged on social media on Saturday evening.

“Such unacceptable behaviours,” a Dubai police statement said, “do not reflect the values and ethics of Emirati society.”

The statement added: “A criminal case has been registered against the arrested, and they have been referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal action.”

In the United Arab Emirates, public nudity and "lewd behaviour" are criminalised under the country's public decency law.

Those found guilty of violating the law could face up to six months in prison and a 5,000 dirham (£984) fine.

State-linked newspaper The National has reported that the video appeared to be a “publicity stunt”, without elaborating.

The United Arab Emirates has strict laws governing expression, with people previously jailed for comments and videos posted online.

The country’s majority state-owned telecom companies also do not allow citizens access to major pornographic websites.