Dublin migrant 'tent city' destroyed and 200 asylum seekers taken away as Irish anger grows over Rwanda scheme

1 May 2024, 16:02

Officials in high-vis jackets remove the 'tent city' of asylum seekers in Dublin
Officials in high-vis jackets remove the 'tent city' of asylum seekers in Dublin. Picture: Alamy/Social Media

By Asher McShane

A ‘tent city’ of asylum seekers has been cleared from the streets of Dublin.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officials in Ireland launched an operation to move a group of people who had been sleeping rough near Dublin’s International Protection Office on Mount Street.

Migrants’ tents were bundled up earlier today and people were herded onto several coaches.

Many of the migrants’ belongings were dumped in a skip or taken away by police.

Makeshift asylum seeker encampment removed from Dublin city centre

The group were taken to two separate sites - Dublin’s Citywest hotel and a temporary accommodation site in Crooksling.

A Government statement outlined details of Wednesday's operation: "A joint operation between the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth; the Department of Justice; An Garda Siochana; Dublin City Council; the Office of Public Works; and the HSE (Health Service Executive) is under way on Mount Street, Dublin.

"The purpose of the operation is to ensure the safe movement of people seeking international protection from the tents on Mount Street to International Protection Accommodation Service (Ipas)-designated accommodation.

Council contractors in Dublin clear away asylum seeker tents

"The Ipas-designated accommodation has toilets and showers; health services; indoor areas where food is provided; facilities to charge phones and personal devices; access to transport to and from Dublin City Centre; and 24-hour onsite security."

The operation to move the makeshift camp that began early on Wednesday morning comes amid increasing diplomatic tensions between the UK and Ireland after the Irish Government expressed concern about an upsurge of asylum seekers entering the state via the land border from Northern Ireland.

Council workers, some dressed in white overalls, were involved in clean-up efforts to remove the tents and wash down the camp area in and around Mount Street.

Asylum seekers congregated in groups waiting with their luggage as buses and taxis arrived to take them to another site where basic facilities will be offered.

Mount Street was cordoned off during the operation, with a large number of gardai present. Access was only granted to residents of the street and workers involved in the removal operation. Health personnel also participated in the multi-agency initiative.

Earlier this week UK Government ministers rejected Dublin's demands to take back asylum seekers crossing from Northern Ireland.

Rishi Sunak said the movement of migrants across the border shows that Downing Street’s Rwanda plan ‘is working’ - and he has said he is "not interested" in any sort of returns deal.

Read more: ‘We’re not going to do that’: Rishi Sunak slaps down deal with Ireland to return asylum seekers to UK

Read more: SNP in meltdown as tearful Humza Yousaf quits as party leader

One of the migrant tents painted with the slogal 'homes for all'
One of the migrant tents painted with the slogal 'homes for all'. Picture: Alamy

He said the European Union did not allow the UK to send back asylum seekers who had crossed the English Channel from France.

Ireland is concerned that the UK Government's Rwanda policy is driving the flow of migrants across the border with the republic.

It comes after the passage of the UK Government's Rwanda legislation, which paves the way for asylum seekers to be sent on a one-way trip to the African nation.

Dozens of tents have appeared in Dublin near the International Protection Office
Dozens of tents have appeared in Dublin near the International Protection Office. Picture: Alamy

The UK Government has hailed the deterrent effect of the Rwanda scheme, which is intended to help stop small boat crossings from France.

But as a knock-on effect, the Irish government has claimed that the number of asylum seekers crossing from Northern Ireland is now "higher than 80%" due to a shift in migration patterns in recent months.

The issue was discussed by the UK and Irish governments at high-level talks in London on Monday.

One of the tents bore the message 'we are not subhuman'
One of the tents bore the message 'we are not subhuman'. Picture: Alamy

The Irish government has proposed new legislation to make it easier to send migrants to the UK, effectively reversing an Irish High Court ruling that the UK was no longer a "safe third country" for returning asylum seekers because of the Rwanda plan.

But Mr Sunak told ITV News there was no desire in Westminster to accept asylum seekers back from Ireland.

"We're not interested in that. We're not going to accept returns from the EU via Ireland when the EU doesn't accept returns back to France where illegal migrants are coming from.

"Of course we're not going to do that."

The UK won't take back asylum seekers from Ireland, Downing Street said today
The UK won't take back asylum seekers from Ireland, Downing Street said today. Picture: Alamy

Asked whether there were any negotiations with the EU on returns, he said: "No, I'm focused on getting our Rwanda scheme up and running."

At a joint press conference in Westminster, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and Irish deputy prime minister Micheal Martin sought to play down any rift over the issue.

On the Rwanda scheme, Mr Heaton-Harris said "The UK's new deterrent is clearly working and having some impact already.

"An impact that will obviously increase as the first flights take off for Rwanda."

He added: "We will obviously monitor all this very closely and continue to work with the Irish Government on these matters."

Mr Heaton-Harris said there was "no way that we would want to upset our relationship with Ireland".

There was a "joint commitment to protect the common travel area from abuse", he added.

The Cabinet minister said while the deterrent effect of the Rwanda scheme was anticipated "we are slightly surprised that it manifested itself so quickly after the Act became law".

And he said he was "comfortable" with the Irish Government's proposed legislation, which he said was just resetting the legal position following an Irish High Court ruling that the UK was no longer a safe country.

Mr Martin highlighted the need for international action to curb irregular migration.

And he acknowledged that any agreements on returns would have to be "mutual" and "reciprocal".

Elsewhere, a postponed meeting between James Cleverly and Irish justice minister Helen McEntee was postponed.

The Home Secretary and Ms McEntee had been due to meet on Monday to discuss "strengthening" the Common Travel Area, but the meeting was postponed late on Sunday night.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Irish Media Minister Catherine Martin said the meeting was postponed due to "a genuine diary clash".

Ms McEntee has claimed last week that the number of asylum seekers crossing from Northern Ireland is now "higher than 80%" due to a shift in migration patterns in recent months.

Meanwhile, Channel crossings continued on Monday and Home Office figures showed that more than 7,000 migrants have arrived in the UK so far this year after making the journey - reaching a new record high for the first four months of a calendar year.

Some 500 migrants crossed the Channel to the UK on Friday and Saturday alone, taking the provisional total for 2024 to date to 7,167.

This exceeds the previous record high figure of 6,691 for January to April 2022 and has already surpassed the 5,946 arrivals in the first four months of last year.

It means arrivals are 24% higher than this time last year and 7% higher than at this point in 2022.

No crossings were recorded on Sunday but groups of migrants were pictured being brought ashore in Dover, Kent, on Monday amid sunny, breezy and clear weather conditions at sea.

Labour's David Lammy said it is "way too premature" to say that the Rwanda plan is working.

"I suspect, actually, as the weather warms up we will see this scheme, I'm afraid, has not deterred many, many people from crossing the Channel," the shadow foreign secretary told LBC.

"I think it's way too premature to say now that we've seen a few people go to Dublin somehow this has been achieved. That's just not going to be the case."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia

May Day rallies across Asia and Europe call for improved workers’ rights

New York City police enter an upper floor of Columbia University's Hamilton Hall

Police clear pro-Palestinian protesters from Columbia University

Women are among those rounded up as the first migrants bound for Rwanda were held in raids

Women rounded up as first migrants bound for Rwanda held in raids, as protesters try to block vans carrying detainees

Disunited Methodists

United Methodists in US repeal longstanding ban on LGBT clergy

Giving written reasons for his decision on Wednesday, Judge Briggs said it would be "perverse" not to lift the suspension.

Boris Becker no longer bankrupt after High Court Ruling as tennis star has done 'all that he reasonably could do'

Trump Media Lawsuit

Trump awarded 36 million more Trump Media shares worth £1.4 billion

OpenAI’s ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone

US newspapers sue ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement

Police have raided Columbia University

Police make 300 arrests at Columbia university Gaza protest after activists barricade themselves inside

The Scotland Yard investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has been awarded up to £192,000 extra funding.

Madeleine McCann investigation to receive up to £192,000 extra funding, Home Office confirms

Prescriptions are free in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

Major change to NHS prescriptions from today - as experts call it a 'dark day' for patients

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Israeli President Isaac Herzog

Blinken tells Israeli leaders ‘the time is now’ for ceasefire in Gaza

Daniel Anjorin was killed in the attack

Pictured: Boy, 14, stabbed to death as he walked to school in sword attack in Hainault

Sara Alhashimi

Father of girl, 7, who died in migrant boat crossing Channel recalls heartbreaking moment she was crushed

The flooded Maasai Mara reserve in Kenya

Tourists evacuated from Kenya’s Maasai Mara reserve amid flooding and heavy rain

A second man has been arrested in connection with George Gilbey's death.

Second man arrested over Gogglebox star George Gilbey's death

Donald Trump

Trump returns to campaign trail amid warning over trial gagging order

Latest News

See more Latest News

The noise was not a 'monster' but instead honeybees - around 60,000 of them.

'Monster in the closet' that terrified toddler turns out to be 60,000 bees in her bedroom wall
Fire damage on the facade of the Nozyk Synagogue in Warsaw

Warsaw synagogue attacked with firebombs

The victim of the knife attack has been named

Teenage victim of Hainault sword attack named, as tributes pour in

Georgia Divisive Law

Georgian police deploy tear gas to disperse ‘Russian law’ protests

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms across the UK tonight.

Met Office issues yellow weather warnings as thunderstorms set to hit UK - see full list of areas affected
Cliff Mitchell

Former Met police officer who carried out 13 rapes and told one victim he was "the devil" jailed for life
A Ukrainian army Leopard 2A6 tank on display in Moscow

Moscow exhibition shows off Western equipment captured from Ukrainian army

Paul Auster, with his book 4 3 2 1

US author and film-maker Paul Auster dies aged 77

Daniel Radcliffe (l) breaks his silence on ongoing feud with JK Rowling (r)

Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence on fallout with JK Rowling over trans stance

A drone photo showing devastation in Chasiv Yar

Drone footage shows devastation of Russia assault on eastern Ukrainian city

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William has given an update on his family

Prince William gives rare update on Kate's health during Newcastle visit

The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when they visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Princess Kate and Prince William on their wedding day 13 years ago

Kate and William share touching new photo as they celebrate wedding anniversary

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit