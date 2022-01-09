Duchess sends rare personal message to well-wishers on 40th birthday

9 January 2022, 19:13 | Updated: 9 January 2022, 19:19

The Duchess of Cambridge turns 40 today
The Duchess of Cambridge turns 40 today. Picture: Paolo Roversi

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The Duchess of Cambridge has sent a rare personal message to thank supporters who wished her a happy birthday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate took to Twitter to thank everyone who sent her messages as she turns 40.

It is rare for the duchess and her husband William to personally write their own tweets from the @KensingtonRoyal account.

READ MORE: Kate at 40: Duchess of Cambridge shares striking portraits as she marks milestone birthday

There is only one recent example - the duke telling the England football team they "can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves".

Posting on the website, the duchess wrote: "Thank you for all of your very kind birthday wishes."

She also thanked Paolo Roversi and the National Portrait Gallery following the release of three portraits of her to mark her 40th year.

"And to Paolo and the National Portrait Gallery for these three special portraits," she added.

The duchess signed the tweet off, "C," for Catherine.

Celebrated fashion photographer Mr Roversi took the pictures which will be shown in the community in Berkshire, St Andrews and Anglesey - all meaningful locations to the future queen - as part of the National Portrait Gallery's "Coming Home" exhibition ahead of its reopening next year.

Celebrated fashion photographer Paolo Roversi took three portraits to mark Kate's birthday
Celebrated fashion photographer Paolo Roversi took three portraits to mark Kate's birthday. Picture: Paolo Roversi

Photographing the duchess was a "moment of pure joy", Mr Roversi said.

He added: "I was moved by her warmth and friendly welcome and enchanted by her shining eyes that reflected the loveliness of her soul and her smile showing the generosity of her heart.

"It was a profound and rich experience for me, an unforgettable moment. I have met a wonderful person, a person who, with her positive energy, can bring hope to the whole world."

Members of the Royal family, including the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, also publicly sent their best wishes to the duchess.

A tweet sent from the Clarence House account said: "Wishing the Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday today!"

