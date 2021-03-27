Duchess of Cambridge 'sends personal message to family of Sarah Everard'

27 March 2021, 00:25

The Duchess of Cambridge has written to the family of Sarah Everard
The Duchess of Cambridge has written to the family of Sarah Everard. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The Duchess of Cambridge has reportedly written to Sarah Everard's family after visiting the memorial for the 33-year-old on Clapham Common in London a fortnight ago.

Kate is said to have written a personal and heartfelt letter to Ms Everard's family expressing her sadness and sympathy following the marketing executive's death.

Ms Everard, a former Durham University student went missing on March 3 while walking home after visiting a friend in south London, and her body was found in woodland near Ashford in Kent a week later.

READ MORE: Clashes erupt as police make arrests at 'Kill the Bill' protest in Bristol

The duchess wrote the letter because she felt it was important for her to pay her respects, the Mirror reported.

The newspaper said it was a "deeply personal and heartfelt letter".

Kensington Palace said it would not comment on private correspondence.

Kate visited the memorial dedicated to Ms Everard in Clapham Common on March 13.

It is understood Kate made the visit in part because she remembers what it felt like to walk around London at night before she got married.

She was seen pausing in front of floral tributes to Ms Everard, which were placed around a bandstand in the south London park.

Serving police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, from Deal, Kent, has been charged with murdering Ms Everard.

