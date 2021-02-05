Duchess of Cambridge urges teachers to "please look after yourselves" in video chat

5 February 2021, 08:49

Kate Middleton says teachers are "doing a fantastic job".
Kate Middleton says teachers are "doing a fantastic job". Picture: PA

By Harriet Whitehead

The Duchess of Cambridge has told teachers to "please look after yourselves" in a candid video chat.

Kate made her first appearance of the month in recognition of Children's Mental Health Week, and spoke during a series of video calls with teachers and staff from the Ribbon Academy in County Durham.

Kate was keen to hear about how they have been supporting students during the coronavirus pandemic.

The duchess said: "Schools are doing an amazing job, as parents you really recognise what a vital role you do play for us on a day to day basis - having remote learning as well."

She asked about the mental health of parents and was told by teacher Louise Tweedie the pandemic will encourage schools to prioritise mental health.

Kate said: "I totally agree. I'm so passionate about all the work that teachers up and down the country are doing. You are doing the most amazing job.

"You are a lifeline to so many families out there. I know it takes an awful lot of effort, energy, patience."

The video call was in connection with Kate's patronage, Place2Be, and it was shared across the Royal Family's social media channels.

Kate said: "I know this time has been really challenging for teachers across the country. You play such a vital role in looking after our children so it's important that you are looked after to.

"I want to say a massive thank you to teachers across the country. You're doing a fantastic job. It's been really, really hard work. But please look after yourselves."

Teacher Hannah Rispin told the duchess that each morning of remote learning begins with children talking about their family life.

She added: "Seeing the children succeed in such a devastating time, it makes you feel a bit emotional. They are like shining stars. I feel privileged to be experiencing this with our little heroes every day."

Kate responded: "We need more people like you out there as a workforce."

