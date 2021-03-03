Breaking News

Duchess of Cornwall says the Duke of Edinburgh is 'slightly improving' in hospital

3 March 2021, 13:27 | Updated: 3 March 2021, 14:36

The Duchess of Cornwall has said Philip is 'slightly improving'
The Duchess of Cornwall has said Philip is 'slightly improving'. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The Duchess of Cornwall has said the Duke of Edinburgh is "slightly improving" in hospital as Camilla carried out a visit to a community vaccination centre.

On Monday, the Duke of Edinburgh was transferred to St Bartholomew's Hospital for continued medical treatment.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: "The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

"The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week."

Prince Philip, 99, was admitted to London's King Edward VII's Hospital on February 16 over what Buckingham Palace said was out of "an abundance of caution" for a few days of "rest and observation".

On February 23 the palace confirmed the duke was receiving treatment for an unspecified infection.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Netherlands

Explosion damages Dutch coronavirus testing centre

Rishi Sunak delivering the Budget in the Commons today

Budget 2021 LIVE: Sunak freezes income tax threshold and hikes corporation tax
Iraq

Rockets strike air base in Iraq hosting American troops

Myanmar

At least six protesters killed by security forces in Myanmar – reports
Pope Francis poster in Iraq

Intense preparations ahead of Pope’s visit to Iraq

Police in the Netherlands during an anti-lockdown protest

Covid-19 test centre hit by explosion in the Netherlands

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

The stamp duty holiday announced in 2020 is expected to be extended until the end of June

Stamp duty holiday extension: An expert explains what it could mean for you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller refuses vaccine over fear the Government wants 'to control the population'

Nick Ferrari takes on jab refuser who fears Government wants to 'control' public
Sir Ed Davey says Treasury are 'attacking self-employed people' ahead of Budget 2021

Sir Ed Davey accuses Treasury of 'attacking self-employed people'
The caller was speaking to Iain Dale ahead of the budget

Budget 2021: No help for the excluded will come like 'dagger to the heart', Tory voter says
The former international development secretary was speaking on LBC

Cutting aid to Yemen is 'appalling dereliction of duty', Conservative MP says
Ticket sales show people are desperate for live events, says music industry agent

Ticket sales show people are desperate for live events, says music industry agent
Boris Johnson is backing a prospective joint bid from the UK and Ireland to host the 2030 World Cup.

'Boris Johnson wants to generate post-Covid feel-good factor with 2030 World Cup'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London