Breaking News

Duchess of Cornwall says the Duke of Edinburgh is 'slightly improving' in hospital

The Duchess of Cornwall has said Philip is 'slightly improving'. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The Duchess of Cornwall has said the Duke of Edinburgh is "slightly improving" in hospital as Camilla carried out a visit to a community vaccination centre.

On Monday, the Duke of Edinburgh was transferred to St Bartholomew's Hospital for continued medical treatment.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: "The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

"The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week."

Prince Philip, 99, was admitted to London's King Edward VII's Hospital on February 16 over what Buckingham Palace said was out of "an abundance of caution" for a few days of "rest and observation".

On February 23 the palace confirmed the duke was receiving treatment for an unspecified infection.