Duchess in red: Kate dons scarlet suit at launch of 'Shaping Us' early years campaign considered her 'life's work'

30 January 2023, 23:49

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended BAFTA in London tonight
The Prince and Princess of Wales attended BAFTA in London tonight. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

The Princess of Wales made a stylish appearance in a scarlet suit at a BAFTA event in London tonight as she launched the next stage of her new early years campaign, which she has described has her "life's work".

Catherine was joined by her husband Prince William as she kicked off her new 'Shaping Us' initiative at a star-studded event.

Among those attending, beyond Kate and Wills, were presenter Rochelle Humes, Fearne Cotton and musician Professor Green.

The Princess of Wales was praised by TV presenter and host Kate Silverton, who has recently retrained as a child therapist, for her "ardent dedication" in promoting the message of her early years campaign.

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Attend Pre-Campaign Launch At BAFTA
The Prince And Princess Of Wales Attend Pre-Campaign Launch At BAFTA. Picture: Getty
Princess of Wales talks with Rochelle Humes and her daughter Alaia Mai Humes
Princess of Wales talks with Rochelle Humes and her daughter Alaia Mai Humes. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Ms Humes said she brought her daughter to the event - even "on a school night" - and said she was only interested in coming because the Princess of Wales was there.

"There’s only one reason that she’s here," Humes said, looking at Kate, "and...it's your hair. She has the best hair, mum!"

In a speech, the Princess of Wales explained why she believes in the importance of focusing on children's early years and in particular, their emotional needs as much as their physical ones.

Read More: King Charles took two 112-mile helicopter trips in 24 hours to attend event where he warned about climate change

Read More: Prince Andrew 'thrown out of Buckingham Palace flat' by King Charles as he's told to stay away

The Princess of Wales said: "The campaign is fundamentally about shining a spotlight on the critical importance of early childhood and how it shapes the adults we become. 

"During this time we lay the foundations and building blocks for life. And it is when we learn to understand ourselves, understand others and understand the world in which we live.

"This is why it is essential, to not only understand the unique importance of our earliest years, but to know what we can all do to help raise future generations of happy, healthy adults.

"Those involved in raising children today need the very best information and support in helping to achieve this mission – and this campaign aims to help do that too."

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the BAFTA event tonight
The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the BAFTA event tonight. Picture: Getty
The Princess of Wales Hosts Reception For England Wheelchair Rugby League Team
The Princess of Wales Hosts Reception For England Wheelchair Rugby League Team. Picture: Getty

The Princess of Wales has had a busy start to the year, making a number of high-profile appearances.

She recently donned an elegant burgundy suit as she met wheelchair rugby players in her capacity as patron of the Rugby Football League - a role previously held by Prince Harry.

It was the Princess' second royal visit in as many days after she visited a nursery in Luton yesterday.

The week before those two visits, the Prince and Princess of Wales made their first joint public appearance of the year at a hospital in Liverpool.

Kate and William waved at fans gathered outside the new Liverpool hospital, which opened in October 2022 after five years of delays.

