Duke and Duchess of Sussex sign multi-year Netflix deal

The couple have signed a deal with Netflix. Picture: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce documentaries, feature films and children’s programmes.

Harry and Meghan said in a statement: "Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection.

"Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.

"As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens."

Ted Sarandos, Netflix's chief content officer and co-chief exec, added: "We're incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere."

More to follow...