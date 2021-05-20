Breaking News

Duke of Cambridge gets first dose of Covid vaccine

20 May 2021, 08:15 | Updated: 20 May 2021, 08:38

Prince William has received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine
Prince William has received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Picture: Kensington Royal Twitter
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Prince William has received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, the Duke of Cambridge has announced.

William, 38, was photographed being injected on Tuesday by NHS staff at London's Science Museum where Health Secretary Matt Hancock was also inoculated.

A message from the 38-year-old on the Kensington Palace Twitter account said: "On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you've done and continue to do."

It was accompanied by a picture of the masked duke with his sleeve rolled up and a needle in his arm.

William, who is left-handed, is pictured receiving his jab in his right arm after rolling up the sleeve of his top.

The duke is the latest member of the royal family to make public their decision to have the vaccine and he follows in the footsteps of the Queen and Prince of Wales.

It is understood he received the vaccine that was available at the centre - it is not known which one he was given or if Kate, 39, has received her first vaccination.

This story is being updated...

