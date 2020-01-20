Duke and Duchess of Cambridge host Buckingham Palace reception for African leaders

William and Kate hosted the glittering reception on Monday. Picture: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have hosted a glittering Buckingham Palace reception for world leaders from Africa.

William and Kate hosted the event alongside the Earl and Countess of Wessex and the Princess Royal, who mingled with heads of state, Boris Johnson and business figures.

It followed a day of meetings for the prime ministers and presidents attending the UK-Africa Investment Summit staged in London.

The summit aims to demonstrate the strength of the relationship between the UK and Africa, showcase and promote the breadth and quality of investment opportunities across Africa, and highlight the UK's commitment to supporting economic development in Africa.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Princess Royal and the Earl and Countess of Wessex join Heads of Government, Ministers and members of NGOs attending the UK-Africa Investment Summit. Picture: PA

Earlier, the Duke of Sussex carried out what is likely to be one of his few remaining official engagements when he met some of the leaders for one-to-one meetings.

Prince Harry is understood to have met Boris Johnson in private in a room upstairs at the event in London's Docklands, with no aides from either side allowed to enter.

Harry was attending the UK-Africa Investment Summit and is set to host bilateral meetings with the presidents of Mozambique and Malawi and the prime minister of Morocco.

Prince Harry is 'stepping back' as a senior royal. Picture: PA

There are no more official engagements in his diary, and he is expected to fly straight to Vancouver after the event.

His appearance at the summit comes just hours after he spoke of his "great sadness" at standing down from the royal family, but felt there was "no other option".