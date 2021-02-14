Breaking News

Duke and Duchess of Sussex expecting second child

14 February 2021, 19:31 | Updated: 14 February 2021, 20:06

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child. Picture: Misan Harriman/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/PA Media

By Megan White

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting a baby, a spokesperson for the couple has confirmed.

Harry and Meghan are preparing to welcome a sibling for their young son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

The news comes after the duchess suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in the summer of 2020, and just days after she won a privacy case against Associated Newspapers Limited.

A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry said: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

The couple shared a black and white picture of themselves, sat under a tree, with Harry resting his hand on Meghan's head as she lay in his lap cradling her bump.

Meghan revealed her miscarriage in November last year in a deeply personal article for the New York Times, writing: "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

The couple quit their roles as senior working royals in March 2020 in a quest for personal and financial freedom, and now live in an £11 million house in Montecito in California.

The new baby will be eighth in line to the throne.

Harry retained his place in the line of succession despite quitting royal life, and dropping his HRH style.

When Harry and Meghan's new addition arrives, the Duke of York, who was born second in line in 1960, will move down to ninth place.

The first seven places will remain unchanged - the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Harry, and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

The baby boy or girl will enter the line of succession behind older brother Archie.

Andrew's eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, will move to 10th in line.

His youngest, Princess Eugenie, will fall out of the top 10 to become 11th in line, and her newborn son will move to 12th place.

Baby Sussex will either be the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's 10th or 11th great-grandchild, depending on whether he or she is born before or after Zara Tindall's baby.

The monarch and Philip's great-grandchildren so far are: Savannah and Isla Phillips; George, Charlotte and Louis; Mia and Lena Tindall; Archie, and Princess Eugenie's baby boy.

The new baby will not be entitled to be an HRH nor be a prince or a princess due to rules set out more than 100 years ago by George V.

He or she is allowed to be a Lord or a Lady, but, in keeping with Harry and Meghan's wishes, will be a plain Master, like Archie, or Miss (first name) Mountbatten-Windsor instead.

As the first-born son of a duke, Archie could have become Earl of Dumbarton - one of Harry's subsidiary titles - or been Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

But the duke and duchess broke with royal convention by making a personal decision not to use a title, thought to be inspired by Harry's wish to have been a normal child, rather than a prince, as he grew up.

The baby will, however, like Archie, be entitled to be an HRH and a prince or princess when the Prince of Wales accedes to the throne - although it is thought unlikely that Harry and Meghan will opt for such a change.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police patrol the A line subway train bound to Inwood, after NYPD deployed an additional 500 officers into the subway system following deadly attacks (Bebeto Matthews/PA)

Man arrested following spate of stabbings on New York subway trains
A man holds up a large image of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi with a sign that reads: “We want our leader. Free Daw Aung San Suu Kyi” (AP)

Tensions rise as protesters continue to defy Myanmar junta over coup
Medical workers move a Covid-19 patient at a hospital overrun by the pandemic in Cheb, Czech Republic (Petr David Josek/AP)

Czech government re-declares coronavirus state of emergency

Seventeen memorial crosses placed for the 17 victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Joe Biden calls for gun control measures on school shooting anniversary
The Queen welcomes then Argentinian President Carlos Menem to Buckingham Palace (PA)

Argentina’s flamboyant former president Carlos Menem dies aged 90
The temple in New York

Buddhist temple offers lifeline for Nepalese students in New York

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients
The stamp duty holiday ends on March 31

When does the stamp duty holiday end? What does it mean for you? An expert explains
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What Covid vaccines are available and what are the differences between them?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Former London Mayoral candidate Rory Stewart distanced himself from the actions of the elite club

Rory Stewart: Bullingdon club 'very nasty, aggressive set-up'
Maajid Nawaz lambasts big tech crushing worker's attempts to organise

Maajid Nawaz lambasts big tech crushing worker's attempts to organise
Caller attacks Government over possibility of vaccine passport introduction

Caller attacks Government over possibility of vaccine passport introduction
WHO's Wuhan investigation 'a complete farce' fumes Foreign Select Committee chair

WHO's Wuhan investigation 'a complete farce' fumes Defence Select Committee chair
David Lammy's criticism of 'wicked' Priti Patel's opposition to BLM

David Lammy's criticism of 'wicked' Priti Patel's opposition to BLM
Caller attacks 'disgraceful' local councils funnelling traffic through poor neighbourhoods

Caller attacks 'disgraceful' local councils funnelling traffic through poor neighbourhoods

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London