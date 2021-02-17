Breaking News

Duke of Edinburgh admitted to hospital as a precaution after 'feeling unwell'

Prince Philip has been admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure. Picture: Getty

By Nick Hardinges

The Duke of Edinburgh has been admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure on the advice of his doctor after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace has said.

Prince Philip, aged 99, was taken to London's King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening, the palace announced on Wednesday afternoon.

His stay is expected to last a few days so that he can rest while being observed by doctors.

He is understood to have travelled to the hospital by car. It was not an emergency admission and the decision was taken with an "abundance" of caution.

The duke walked into the building unaided and is understood to be in good spirits.

He is said to have been feeling unwell for a short period, after which the doctor was called. It is not believed to be linked to Covid-19.

The Queen, who along with Prince Philip has received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, remains at Windsor.

Prince Philip and the Queen have both received their Covid jabs. Picture: PA

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening.

"The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell.

"The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest."

A Downing Street spokesman said: "The PM sends his best wishes to the Duke of Edinburgh as he undergoes a few days of rest in hospital."

Prince Philip has overcome several ailments in recent years, including being treated for a blocked coronary artery at Papworth Hospital in Cambridgeshire in December 2011 and a bladder infection in June 2012, which forced him to miss the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

In 2013, he had exploratory surgery on his abdomen and he began using hearing aids by 2014, aged 93.

He later pulled out of a Battle of Jutland anniversary event in June 2016 citing a minor ailment which was followed soon after by his retirement from public duty in 2017.

Philip spent four nights at King Edward Hospital in December 2019, where he was treated for a "pre-existing condition" and was later discharged on Christmas Eve.

The duke was then driven to Sandringham and spent Christmas with the Queen.

A car crash while driving at the age of 97 left him shocked and shaken but miraculously uninjured.

He surrendered his driving licence three weeks later.

This story is being updated...