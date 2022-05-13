DUP 'sends message to EU' as it blocks formation of NI Assembly over Brexit deal

13 May 2022, 16:40 | Updated: 13 May 2022, 16:48

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson with party colleagues, speaking at the podium in the Great Hall of Parliament Buildings at Stormont before entering the Assembly Chamber to sign the Roll of Membership.
DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson with party colleagues, speaking at the podium in the Great Hall of Parliament Buildings at Stormont before entering the Assembly Chamber to sign the Roll of Membership. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The DUP has been criticised for not electing a Speaker to the new Northern Ireland Assembly, meaning it cannot function.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Northern Ireland Assembly met on Friday for the first time since Sinn Fein became the largest party following a historic win in the assembly elections on May 5.

The decision by the DUP, led by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, not to elect a Speaker largely blocks the normal functioning of the Assembly.

The party is protesting against post-Brexit trade arrangements between Britain and Northern Ireland, with its leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson saying he is 'sending a clear message' to the EU and the UK Government over the NI Protocol.

Speaking before the first meeting of the new Stormont Assembly, Sir Jeffrey said: "I am here with my Assembly team today for the first sitting of the Assembly.

"My members will be signing the roll and taking their seats for the first time.

Read more: Historic win for Sinn Fein as it becomes biggest party in Northern Ireland

"As I have made clear this morning we have taken the decision not at this stage to support the election of a speaker.

"I believe that we need to send a very clear message to the European Union and to our government that we are serious about getting this protocol sorted out. Because of the harm it is doing, undermining political stability, damaging the agreements that have formed the basis of political progress made in Northern Ireland, to our economy, contributing to the cost-of-living crisis, this matter needs to be dealt with.

"While others sit on their hands we are not prepared to do that. We need decisive action taken by the Government."

The Northern Ireland Protocol, a part of the UK-EU Brexit deal which keeps Northern Ireland aligned with the EU single market for goods, places a trade border in the Irish Sea between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The protocol - now under fresh scrutiny following the election - was designed to ensure free trade could continue across the Irish land border, but it has been opposed by unionist politicians.

Read more: Northern Ireland veteran brands Sinn Féin 'murderers' following election victory

Last week's vote cemented a majority for assembly members who accept the protocol, including the new largest party, the republican party Sinn Féin.

People Before Profit MLA for Belfast West Gerry Carroll criticised the DUP for their "obstruction" to electing a new Assembly speaker as communities struggle with rapidly rising energy and fuel bills.

"For all their talk about the protocol, poll after poll has shown that it isn't a priority or the number one issue that people are vexed about," he told the Stormont Assembly.

"In many ways, this is a manufactured crisis.

"The vast majority of people did not vote for this and should not be held to ransom by the DUP's self-serving actions."

Sinn Fein's Vice President, Michelle O'Neill, who would be come First Minister, told MLAs that the public is hoping that Northern Ireland's elected parties have "the maturity and courage" to take responsibility, adding that "there is absolutely no reason we should be in a rolling crisis, even for one second".

"It is the job of politicians to "properly fund" the healthcare service and to agree a three-year budget and invest in the health service, Ms O'Neill said.

"This is our hour of decision, not tomorrow, and not for a moment longer can the DUP deny democracy, punish the public, boycott this Assembly and executive, and prevent us from putting money in people's pockets.

"Every one party in this chamber told the electorate that they would turn up on day one. Well, the DUP have failed on day one."

Naomi Long used her Assembly speech to challenge the DUP to change its mind.

The Alliance Party leader said: "We are here today in order to elect a speaker so the Assembly can go about its business so that those who have been elected can serve the people who elected them.

"We come here with a can-do attitude and a commitment to serve the people who elected us.

"Many of us in this chamber represent people who did not consent to Brexit in the first place. And yet we turned up for work.

"We also don't all have equality. Some in this chamber are more equal than others and myself and my 16 colleagues' votes will count for less in this next election than everyone else in this chamber. So if we're really committed to equality, we will also be committed to reform of these institutions.

"To turn up here, to sign in, to take salaries and to refuse to take seats is a slap in the face for every family that struggles to make ends meet, for every person who sits on a waiting list.

"I would appeal to the DUP to think long and hard before they insult the electorate by doing so today."

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said "people will go cold and hungry in their homes" if no speaker is supported by the DUP.

After standing in silence before MLAs for several seconds, Mr Beattie said: "Silence. The same silence we were subjected to for three years when Sinn Fein walked out. The same silence we're now going to be subjected to if the DUP don't support a speaker."

"People will go cold and hungry in their homes, and from this place there will be silence," he said.

"We can today make the point in regards to the protocol, but also elect a speaker in order to do some business so we don't have silence."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Serial killer Levi Bellfield is currently serving life in prison

Levi Bellfield’s fiancée says he's 'not a monster' and has 'changed' after 17 years in jail
Men arrested over suspected female genital mutilation involvement at unregistered school

Men arrested over suspected female genital mutilation involvement at unregistered school

Two arrested after 'unexplained' death of baby girl at nursery

Two arrested after 'unexplained' death of baby girl in Stockport nursery

Vicki Bevan has been jailed for life, with a minimum of 10 years.

Woman paedophile jailed for life for 'disturbing' sex abuse and rape of girl

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan is urging his civil servants to work from home two or three days a week.

WFH at City Hall as 90 civil servants told to apply for one of nine desks, LBC reveals

The night tube on the Jubilee line will return to the capital next weekend

Jubilee Night Tube services to return next weekend, TfL confirms

The Ukrainian brigade showed off footage from the front of a tank

Dramatic Call of Duty-style footage from Ukraine tank shows destruction of Russian forces

The Queen has arrived at the Royal Windsor Horse Show

Smiling Queen brushes off health fears to watch her beloved horses compete

Elon Musk tweeted on Friday

Elon Musk says Twitter takeover on hold until it can prove claims about spam accounts

Jacob Rees-Mogg said the BBC has a "pretty bleak" future ahead of it if does not scrap its public licence fee

BBC has a 'pretty bleak future' ahead if does not scrap the licence fee Mogg says

Coleen Rooney has begun giving evidence at the High Court

Coleen admits marriage troubles and Wagatha Christie sting was 'last resort' after leaks

Jacob Rees-Mogg backed Ukraine's Eurovision act

Vote Ukraine for Eurovision glory, Mogg's message to patriotic Brits

Rees-Mogg said Khan is not providing "value" for Londoners

'Hunky dory for him, tough on tax payers': Mogg hits out at Khan's US trip

A tribunal in Sheffield has found it is sexual harassment to comment on a man's baldness

Calling a man 'bald' is sex harassment, tribunal of hairless men rules

Jacob Rees-Mogg backs plans to slash civil service jobs

'We'll do better, not less': Mogg defends civil service bloodbath as 90,000 jobs face axe

Neil Parish is considering standing in the by-election triggered by his own resignation

'Porn MP' Neil Parish threatens to stand for re-election against Tory candidate

Latest News

See more Latest News

Enrique Mora, the European Union co-ordinator of talks to revive Iran’s nuclear accord with world powers, left, shakes hands with Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani, in Tehran

Top EU diplomat hopeful for deal at Iran nuclear talks

Sanjeev Ranjan Prasad, a 61-year-old retired government officer, and his wife Sadhana Prasad wait at a lawyer’s chamber in Haridwar, India

Indian couple sue son and his wife for grandchild within a year – or £500,000
Police officers standing in front of a regional train in Herzogenrath, Germany

Passengers on German train overpower attacker who hurt five

Mourners carry slain Al Jazeera veteran journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to her burial in Jerusalem

Pallbearers drop journalist’s coffin as Israeli police hit mourners with batons
Leslie Bowdoin James, sister of Deana Lynne Bowdoin, talks to the media

Deana Bowdoin’s sister wants people to remember her name as killer is executed
Russian sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind glass during a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday May 13 2022

Russia ‘suffers heavy losses in failed river crossing’ as soldier goes on trial
A mother helps her malnourished son stand after he collapsed near their hut in the village of Lomoputh in northern Kenya on Thursday May 12 2022

UN humanitarian official wants attention on drought in Kenya

Pope Francis in a wheelchair delivers his address during an audience with members of the Italian Civil Aviation Authority in the Paul VI Hall at The Vatican on Friday May 13 2022

Pope to visit Canada and apologise for church’s abuse of Indigenous people
People stand on the suspension bridge a day before its official opening at a mountain resort in Dolni Morava, Czech Republic

Longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens at Czech resort

RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Centre nurse, listens to the opening statements during her trial

Nurses protest against Tennessee sentence for deadly medical blunder

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'It's 21st century bloodsport': Columnist tracks down Oxford student 'hounded out' of UK

'It's 21st century bloodsport': Columnist tracks down Oxford student 'hounded out' of UK
Brexit isn't being 'held against' UK in Eurovision, says world's first lecturer on the contest

Brexit isn't being 'held against' UK in Eurovision, says world's first lecturer on contest
James O'Brien's furious reaction to blocking of Lord Lebedev security assessment

James O'Brien's furious reaction to blocking of Lord Lebedev security assessment
James O'Brien argues the government has "massively conned" the public into thinking that it doesn't matter that "the only Covid law-making address in the country has become the biggest Covid law-breaking address... arguably in the world".

James O'Brien: Press 'conned' you that Partygate doesn't matter, I think it's worked
Daniel Barnett reacts to 'bizarre' tribunal ruling that calling man bald is sex harassment

Daniel Barnett reacts to 'bizarre' tribunal ruling that calling man bald is sex harassment
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/05 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Levelling up is the government's 'moral purpose'
'Terrified': Stella Creasy tells LBC of gang rape threats at university

'My gang rape fear': Stella Creasy tells of sex harassment hell at Cambridge
Food bank worker accuses idiot' Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying

Food bank worker accuses 'idiot' Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying
'It's a loss to me personally': Author Mick Herron opens up about killing characters to James O'Brien

'He's trying to get a rise': Author Mick Heron unravels spy Jackson Lamb's motivations

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police