Dutch Eurovision act Joost Klein won't appear in jury performance amid investigation following 'incident'

10 May 2024, 19:53

The Dutch entry for Eurovision is under investigation following an 'incident'.
The Dutch entry for Eurovision is under investigation following an 'incident'. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

The Netherlands' Eurovision Song Contest act Joost Klein will not take part in Friday evening's performance for the jury, after an "incident" said to be related to the Israeli singer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Entering with the song Europapa, a tribute to his late parents, the 26-year-old Dutch rapper and singer qualified at the semi-final on Thursday evening in Malmo Arena, Sweden.

Klein was suspended from rehearsals earlier on Friday, and Eurovision said in a statement this evening: "The investigation into the incident with the Dutch artist in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest is still ongoing.

"Discussions are also taking place between the EBU and AVROTROS, the Dutch participating broadcaster.

"While the investigation continues the EBU has decided that Joost Klein will not perform during Dress Rehearsal 2 of the competition which is voted on by juries in the 37 participating countries.

"His performance from Semi Final 2 will be used instead."

Read more: Dutch Eurovision act under investigation and suspended from rehearsals following 'incident'

Read more: British Palestinian who fled Gaza but lost 200 friends and family calls for Eurovision boycott because of Israel singer

Joost Klein of the Netherlands
Joost Klein of the Netherlands. Picture: Alamy

Announcing his suspension earlier on Friday, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said: "We are currently investigating an incident that was reported to us involving the Dutch artist. He will not be rehearsing until further notice."

On Thursday at a press conference, Klein told Israeli act Eden Golan she should answer a question on whether she is comprising the safety of other contestants at Eurovision.

A journalist asked Golan: "Have you ever thought that by being here you bring risk and danger for other participants and public?"

When Golan was told by the moderator that she did not have to answer the question, Klein chimed in, saying: "Why not?"

Read more: Teacher 'sent schoolboy underwear snap' before having sex with him 'at least 30 times' and falling pregnant

Read more: Beach Boys' Brian Wilson, 81, placed under conservatorship following wife's death

Joost Klein is under investigation.
Joost Klein is under investigation. Picture: Alamy

Golan said: "I think we're all here for one reason, and one reason only, and the EBU (European Broadcasting Union) is taking all safety precautions to make this a safe and and united place for everyone, and so I think it's safe for everyone and we wouldn't be here (if not)."

The Israeli act also said she was "overwhelmed with emotions" and that she was "super excited to go on stage once more, and share ... my love with everyone".

It is not yet clear if Klein will perform in Saturday’s final.

Earlier, when Klein was asked if his song can unite people by music, he replied: "I think that's a good question for the EBU."

During the semi-final, Golan was applauded and cheered by the audience while singing Hurricane, which was reworked from an early song, October Rain, thought to be reference to the attacks by Hamas.

Israel has faced calls to boycott the competition following the outbreak of conflict in the Gaza strip in October.

