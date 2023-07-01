Breaking News

Dutch racing driver Dilano van 't Hoff, 18, dies in crash at Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium

1 July 2023, 14:00

Dutch racing driver Dilano van 't Hoff, 18, dies in crash at Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium
Dutch racing driver Dilano van 't Hoff, 18, dies in crash at Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Instagram

By Danielle DeWolfe

A Dutch racing star has died following a crash at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

Racing driver Dilano van 't Hoff was taking part in the Formula Regional European Championship race when the multi-car collision took place.

In a statement, the Formula Regional European Championship (FRECA) confirmed the driver's death following the collision, which took place during a wet final race at the home of the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix.

The race, which took place on Saturday, was red flagged following the incident and not restarted.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Racing driver Dilano van 't Hoff was taking part in the Formula Regional European Championship race when the multi-car collision took place.
Racing driver Dilano van 't Hoff was taking part in the Formula Regional European Championship race when the multi-car collision took place. Picture: Instagram / Dilano van 't Hoff

A video circulating on social media appears to show van 't Hoff's car spinning in less than optimal conditions, with heavy spray from nearby cars hampering visibility.

A fellow driver then appears to plough into the side of the driver's car at high speed.

Van 't Hoff was in his second full season racing as part of FRECA, with the up-and-coming star claiming one podium during the 2022 season.

Paying tribute, the driver's team, MP Motorsport, said they were "devastated" by the loss of the team's "brightest Dutch talent".

Read more: Search for missing Essex yachtsman Duncan Lougee called off after boat found floating in the sea with no sign of sailor

Read more: Did ‘cavalier’ Titanic sub boss Stockton Rush lie about craft’s safety to persuade French dive expert to join trip?

In an official statement, the Formula Regional European Championship wrote: "Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine sadly announces the death of MP Motorsport driver Dilano Van 'T Hoff.

"The incident happened during Spa-Francorchamps race 2.

"We want to express our sincere condolences to the family, team and friends.

"Royal Automobile Club of Belgium, the Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps and SRO Motorsports Group join Alpine and ACI in expressing their sincerest condolences to the driver's family, team and friends."

It follows the death of French driver Anthoine Hubert, who lost his life at the same Spa circuit during a Formula 2 race in 2019.

Formula 1 and the FIA paid tribute to Van' t Hoff at Saturday's Austrian Grand Prix Sprint race.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dutch king

Dutch king apologises over country’s role in slavery

A group of police officers walk during a protest in Nanterre

More than 1,300 arrested overnight as rioters clash with police around France

Officials visit the crash site

Twenty-five dead after bus crashes and catches fire

Brits issued with travel warning as Macron faces calls to introduce curfews following fourth night of French unrest

Macron axes state visit to Germany amid ongoing unrest in France - as Foreign Office issues travel advice

Ukrainian servicemen of fire an 82mm mortar towards Russian positions on the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region

Three killed and 17 hurt from Russian attacks in Ukraine

Fury in Rome as English-speaking tourist filmed carving 'Ivan + Hayley' into the brickwork of Italy's historic Colosseum

British vandal begs authorities for forgiveness after being identified carving names into Rome's ancient Colosseum

Wreckage from the crash

‘At least 51 killed as truck rams into cars and market traders’ in western Kenya

NATO was called in to assist as part of the search and rescue operation, with the pair airlifted to hospital in the Swedish city of Karlskrona before they were pronounced dead.

Murder probe launched after boy, 7, dies falling from ferry with mum killed jumping in after as NATO called in

Council ordered to halt controversial 4-day week 'immediately' as minister's loaded letter warns it could break law

Council ordered to halt controversial four-day week 'immediately' as minister's loaded letter warns it could break law

France Police Shooting

Clashes continue for fourth night of riots after fatal police shooting in France

A new book has revealed the role Kate played in a famous statement.

Kate was behind ‘toughened up’ response from royal family in statement addressing racism allegations

The rescue leader got emotional on Friday.

‘It's a lot of emotions, people are tired’: Titan sub rescue leader chokes up as he describes discovering wreckage

She took the bike back in Merseyside.

Moment furious vigilante mum tracks down group who ‘robbed’ bike to take it back, as police ‘refuse to help’

Apple unveils new products

Apple becomes the first public company to be valued at three trillion dollars

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey is writing a book on grieving

'We miss him every day': Widow of The Wanted star Tom Parker says his children still make him Father's Day cards

Brazil Bolsonaro

Brazil court bars former president Jair Bolsonaro from elections until 2030

Latest News

See more Latest News

The boy has been released on bail

Teenage boy arrested after serious sexual assaults in 'gender neutral toilet' at school

Riots have erupted for a fourth night in a row in France.

Hundreds arrested as rioters raid gun store and arm themselves with rifles amid fourth night of anarchy in France
Police investigators examine charred buses after a third night of unrest at a depot in Aubervilliers near Paris

Macron urges parents to keep teenagers at home to quell rioting across France

LUKOIL Chairman Ravil Maganov - a critic of Putin's invasion of Ukraine - has died after falling from a window at the Central Clinical Hospital near Moscow, Russia.

Sudden fatalities and falling from windows: The high-profile suspicious Russian deaths since the invasion of Ukraine
Sri Lanka Thai Elephant

Temple elephant in Sri Lanka to return to Thailand after neglect allegations

France is in the grip of large scale riots

France deploys armoured vehicles to stop riots as bus and tram services scrapped after three nights of devastation
Kieren Curran has been spared jail

Bridgerton and 1917 actor spared jail despite being caught with huge trove of child abuse photos
Police hope to speak to these two men, who are not in trouble or under suspicion

Urgent plea for help as police search for mother after human placenta found in Southampton park
Alan Arkin has died

Hollywood legend Alan Arkin dies aged 89

Duncan Lougee

Search for missing Essex yachtsman Duncan Lougee called off after boat found floating in the sea with no sign of sailor

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is expected to work on a documentary in Africa for Netflix

Prince Harry 'planning new documentary in Africa without Meghan' as part of $100m Netflix deal
The Prince is to lose out on a royal role as a result of having no British residence.

Prince Harry to lose out on ‘hugely important’ royal role after Frogmore Cottage eviction by King Charles
Royal accounts have shown heating was turned down at Buckingham Palace to save money

Heating turned down at Buckingham Palace to save costs with overall spending up £21m - full breakdown of royal accounts

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matt Frei and Dr Liv

'Horrific' A & E scenes and a government who 'aren't listening' have forced Doctor Liv to debate a move to Australia
Tom on NHS

'Emphasis on generalist skills' will place NHS on a secure footing for the long-term says CEO of the NHS Confederation
James O'Brien

'What is he good at?': James O'Brien struggles to pinpoint Rishi Sunak's standout skills

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan
Andrew Marr spoke out on Rwanda

Stop the boats? How Andrew Marr would tackle the migrant crisis

Shelagh and caller Johnathan

'On what level are we full?': Shelagh Fogarty questions LBC caller's anti-migrant rhetoric

Barrister tells James O'Brien Rwanda case will go to the Supreme Court.

'It will go to the supreme court': Barrister comments on court's Rwanda decision

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful
James O'Brien slams Tories attacking the privileges committee

James O'Brien lambasts the eight Tory MPs named to have 'attacked' Privileges Committee

Author Peter Hitchens condemns the 'indefensibly immoral' striking by doctors and nurses

Author Peter Hitchens condemns the 'indefensibly immoral' striking by doctors and nurses

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit