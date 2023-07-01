Breaking News

Dutch racing driver Dilano van 't Hoff, 18, dies in crash at Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium

Dutch racing driver Dilano van 't Hoff, 18, dies in crash at Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Instagram

By Danielle DeWolfe

A Dutch racing star has died following a crash at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

Racing driver Dilano van 't Hoff was taking part in the Formula Regional European Championship race when the multi-car collision took place.

In a statement, the Formula Regional European Championship (FRECA) confirmed the driver's death following the collision, which took place during a wet final race at the home of the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix.

The race, which took place on Saturday, was red flagged following the incident and not restarted.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Racing driver Dilano van 't Hoff was taking part in the Formula Regional European Championship race when the multi-car collision took place. Picture: Instagram / Dilano van 't Hoff

A video circulating on social media appears to show van 't Hoff's car spinning in less than optimal conditions, with heavy spray from nearby cars hampering visibility.

A fellow driver then appears to plough into the side of the driver's car at high speed.

Van 't Hoff was in his second full season racing as part of FRECA, with the up-and-coming star claiming one podium during the 2022 season.

Paying tribute, the driver's team, MP Motorsport, said they were "devastated" by the loss of the team's "brightest Dutch talent".

Read more: Search for missing Essex yachtsman Duncan Lougee called off after boat found floating in the sea with no sign of sailor

Read more: Did ‘cavalier’ Titanic sub boss Stockton Rush lie about craft’s safety to persuade French dive expert to join trip?

In an official statement, the Formula Regional European Championship wrote: "Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine sadly announces the death of MP Motorsport driver Dilano Van 'T Hoff.

"The incident happened during Spa-Francorchamps race 2.

Team statement

Spa-Francorchamps, 1 July 2023



MP Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that our driver, Dilano van ’t Hoff has passed away as a result of a crash during the second race of the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine at Spa Francorchamps. pic.twitter.com/IWvS0fY1bs — MP Motorsport (@OfficialMPteam) July 1, 2023

"We want to express our sincere condolences to the family, team and friends.

"Royal Automobile Club of Belgium, the Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps and SRO Motorsports Group join Alpine and ACI in expressing their sincerest condolences to the driver's family, team and friends."

It follows the death of French driver Anthoine Hubert, who lost his life at the same Spa circuit during a Formula 2 race in 2019.

Formula 1 and the FIA paid tribute to Van' t Hoff at Saturday's Austrian Grand Prix Sprint race.