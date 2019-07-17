Dyson Advert Banned For "Misleading" Consumers

A Dyson advert has been banned for giving "misleading impression" that a fan was cordless. Picture: ASA/PA Wire

An advert for one of Dyson's £400 fans has been labelled "misleading" for giving the impression that the fan was cordless.

The ASA (Advertising Standards Authority) has banned Dyson from showing its advert for its high-tech Pure Hot and Cool Fan.

The advert failed to show any power sockets or electrical leads until the final shot, when a cord appeared.

According to the ASA the cord was "very thin and coloured grey on a light background" and therefore gave consumers the impression that the fan was cordless.

The ASA received a consumer complaint about the ad after it aired in April.

Dyson responded to the ASA, saying it did not think there was "any reasonable prospect" of consumers thinking a tower fan or purifier could be cordless.

Dyson also argued that its fans had been on the market for more than a decade.

The ASA was not convinced and told Dyson in future not to imply that their fans were cordless unless they actually were.

A Dyson spokeswoman said: “Dyson always works to ensure that advertising is clear and accurate. We therefore regret that a complaint has been received about this advert."

She added: "However, in this instance, we disagree with the ASA’s decision. We have begun a process of appeal against this ruling.”