Woman killed after being rammed off e-bike by Land Rover in hit-and-run

A woman was killed after being knocked off an e-bike by a Land Rover. Picture: Alamy/Google Maps

By Kit Heren

A woman has been killed after the drivers of a 4x4 rammed her off her e-bike before speeding away.

The 25-year-old woman, who has not been named yet, was driven into as she was riding along a country lane in Derbyshire on Tuesday evening.

She was riding pillion, with the man who was the main rider of the bike also knocked off. He was rushed to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The 4x4 had been following both the bike the victims were on, and a second e-bike.

The drivers of the 4x4, thought to be a dark-coloured Land Rover Discovery, did not stop at the scene on Batley Lane in Pleasley, near Mansfield.

Batley Lane. Picture: Google Maps

A man and a woman in their 30s were later arrested.

The vehicle was last seen on Rowthorne Lane where it turned right onto the A617 towards New Houghton.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw the Land Rover, which is believed to be manufactured between 2004 and 2009, in the Pleasley area before 8pm.

DCI Claudia Musson, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is an understandably shocking incident that has left a family grieving the loss of a young woman.

“A team of detectives have been working non-stop since the incident took place and have generated significant lines of enquiry.

Land Rover Discovery. Picture: Alamy

“We are, however, wanting to hear from anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to help us bring those responsible to justice.

“Of particular interest is anyone with information about a dark coloured Land Rover Discovery, it may be that you saw it in the area around the time of the incident – or you have seen a vehicle matching this description that may have sustained damage or been recently repaired.”

Derbyshire Constabulary said anyone with information should contact them and quote reference 24*705090.