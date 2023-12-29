One person dies after E. Coli outbreak linked to cheese

A person has died following an outbreak of E. Coli. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A person has died following an outbreak of E. Coli in the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said 30 confirmed cases of Shiga toxin-producing E. Coli, (Stec) have been recorded across England and Scotland in patients aged seven to 81.

A person from Scotland has now died following infection, the agency added.

It comes after the Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced a precautionary recall of four products from cheesemaker Mrs Kirkham's Lancashire Cheese on Christmas Eve because of possible E. Coli contamination.

The UKHSA said investigations were continuing into any common links between cases, including links to the recalled cheeses.

Read more: Girl, 17, fighting for life after catching E. Coli 'from Christmas market food stall'

Read more: Four types of cheese that could be in Christmas hampers recalled due to E. Coli fears

Amy Douglas, Incident Director for Gastrointestinal Infections and Food Safety Division at UKHSA, said: "There have been at least 30 confirmed cases of this specific outbreak strain of STEC in the UK.

"Symptoms of STEC include severe diarrhoea (including bloody diarrhoea), stomach cramps, vomiting and fever. If you have diarrhoea and vomiting, you can take steps to avoid passing it on to family and friends over the festive period.

"Washing your hands with soap and warm water and using bleach-based products to clean surfaces will help stop infections from spreading. Don’t prepare food for others if you have symptoms or for 48 hours after symptoms stop.

"Many of us will be travelling for Christmas, but if you are unwell you should avoid visiting people in hospitals and care homes to avoid passing on the infection in these settings.

"Do not return to work or school once term restarts, until 48 hours after your symptoms have stopped."

Tina Potter, Head of Incidents and the Food Standards Agency said: "We are aware that this recalled product may be popular over the festive period, especially as it has been sold as part of a Christmas gift hamper and so we are urging consumers to check whether they have bought or been gifted this unpasteurised cheese product.

"Due to this outbreak of E. Coli O145 we are urging all consumers to ensure they follow the advice in the product recall notices, which details all of the products which may pose a risk.

"We are also asking people to share this advice with friends and family who may have either purchased the recalled product or have received it as a gift."