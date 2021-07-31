Police officer left with serious injuries after being hit by e-scooter rider in London

31 July 2021, 21:10 | Updated: 31 July 2021, 22:25

The police officer suffered a broken leg and concussion
The police officer suffered a broken leg and concussion. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A man has been arrested after an e-scooter hit a police officer on a busy London road leaving him with a broken leg.

Police were carrying out an operation targeting the illegal use of e-scooters in Willesden High Road, north London, at about 1pm on Sunday.

Officers had asked a man riding an e-scooter to stop, but instead he crashed into one of them.

An officer was knocked to the floor and treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. He suffered a broken leg and concussion.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, assault on an emergency worker, obstructing a drugs search, failure to stop, dangerous driving, driving without a license or insurance, breaching the terms of a prison sentence and being unlawfully at large.

Inspector Martin Robbie, of the Metropolitan Police, said: "Officers put themselves in the face of danger on a daily basis and an incident like this demonstrates this.

"I would like to remind the public that the use of e-scooters, unless subject to a government approved scheme, is prohibited and use upon public highways and spaces will be subject to enforcement and potential seizure of the e-scooter."

E-scooters can be used on roads, in cycle lanes and on cycle paths, but are banned from being ridden on pavements.

Private e-scooters can only legally be used in the UK on private land but are a common sight on roads and pavements.

Last month, the Met Police said they had seized 507 private e-scooters over seven days.

Around 1,200 e-scooters are available to rent in the capital across nine boroughs.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The incident occurred during an event at Brands Hatch on Saturday afternoon

Volunteer marshal dies in crash during Brands Hatch race

Performers from Circus Extreme watch as Rhiannon Alexander, 34 from Bradford, recieves a vaccinatio

Circus and London vaccine festival aimed at boosting jab uptake in England
Protesters hold up a banner which reads 'freedom' in French during a demonstration in Paris (Adrienne Surprenant/AP)

French police clash with anti-virus pass protesters in Paris

Wiildfires in Kacarlar village near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey (AP Photo)

Turkey evacuates panicked tourists by boat from wildfires

Police officers were called to The Cause nightclub in Ashley Road, Tottenham

Man dies and two in hospital after taking drugs at north London nightclub
A police investigation is ongoing after the tragic incident

Boy, five, dies after being pulled from river in Wales

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Maajid Nawaz calls for legalisation of cannabis to 'reimagine' drug problem

Maajid Nawaz calls for legalisation of cannabis to 'reimagine' drug problem
Ed Davey: Government should pay young people to get Covid jab

Sir Ed Davey: Government should pay young people to get Covid jab
Paramedic: Pregnant women would get jabbed 'in a heartbeat' if they saw frontline

Paramedic urges pregnant women to reject misinformation and get the Covid jab
James O'Brien on stop and search: 'I take all my opinions from people of colour'

James O'Brien's stirring speech on stop and search, as report finds 'deep-rooted racism' in police
Vegans could dodge 'no jab no job' rules, says employment lawyer

Vegans could dodge 'no jab no job' rules amid 'discrimination' concerns
'You can't hope your way into Covid immunity': JCVI doctor challenges anti-vaxxer

'You can't hope your way into Covid immunity': JCVI doctor challenges anti-vaxxer

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London