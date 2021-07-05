E-scooter rental trial rolls out across three more London boroughs

E-scooters will be available for hire in three more London boroughs. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

E-scooter rental trials expanded to three more London boroughs on Monday, as part of the year-long scheme.

The vehicles were rolled out across the City of London, Southwark and parts of Lambeth, taking the total number available to rent in the capital to 1,200.

Around 600 e-scooters were already available across six boroughs: Ealing, Hammersmith and Fulham, Kensington and Chelsea, Richmond, Tower Hamlets and Canary Wharf.

The year-long trial was first launched on 7 June and was set up by Transport for London (TfL), London Councils and e-scooter operators Lime, Dott and Tier.

TfL is currently in talks with London Councils and other boroughs about expanding the scheme even further in coming months.

Will Norman, London's walking and cycling commissioner, said: "I'm pleased that London's rental e-scooter trial is expanding to cover the City of London, and parts of Lambeth and Southwark.

"Extending the footprint of the trial to more areas will enable us to get a better understanding of the role e-scooters can play in switching car journeys to greener and more sustainable alternatives.

"Safety continues to be at the heart of our trial, with London's more stringent safety standards also in place in the new large area."

Rented e-scooters can be used on roads, in cycle lanes and on cycle paths, but are banned from being ridden on pavements.

Read more: E-scooters for hire in London: What are the rules?

Read more: E-scooter v Black Cab v Public Transport in London - which is the fastest commute?

This comes after the Met police launched a crackdown on private e-scooters being illegally used on the streets of London.

Read more: Over 500 e-scooters seized in London during enforcement week

The force seized hundreds of the vehicles during proactive patrols around the city.

Chief Superintendent Simon Ovens said at the time: "Private use of e-scooters remains illegal on London roads.

"Riders using e-scooters on the road risk fines, points on their licence, and e-scooter seizures if they continue to use them on public road networks."