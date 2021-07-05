E-scooter rental trial rolls out across three more London boroughs

5 July 2021, 11:04

E-scooters will be available for hire in three more London boroughs.
E-scooters will be available for hire in three more London boroughs. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

E-scooter rental trials expanded to three more London boroughs on Monday, as part of the year-long scheme.

The vehicles were rolled out across the City of London, Southwark and parts of Lambeth, taking the total number available to rent in the capital to 1,200.

Around 600 e-scooters were already available across six boroughs: Ealing, Hammersmith and Fulham, Kensington and Chelsea, Richmond, Tower Hamlets and Canary Wharf.

The year-long trial was first launched on 7 June and was set up by Transport for London (TfL), London Councils and e-scooter operators Lime, Dott and Tier.

TfL is currently in talks with London Councils and other boroughs about expanding the scheme even further in coming months.

Will Norman, London's walking and cycling commissioner, said: "I'm pleased that London's rental e-scooter trial is expanding to cover the City of London, and parts of Lambeth and Southwark.

"Extending the footprint of the trial to more areas will enable us to get a better understanding of the role e-scooters can play in switching car journeys to greener and more sustainable alternatives.

"Safety continues to be at the heart of our trial, with London's more stringent safety standards also in place in the new large area."

Rented e-scooters can be used on roads, in cycle lanes and on cycle paths, but are banned from being ridden on pavements.

Read more: E-scooters for hire in London: What are the rules?

Read more: E-scooter v Black Cab v Public Transport in London - which is the fastest commute?

This comes after the Met police launched a crackdown on private e-scooters being illegally used on the streets of London.

Read more: Over 500 e-scooters seized in London during enforcement week

The force seized hundreds of the vehicles during proactive patrols around the city.

Chief Superintendent Simon Ovens said at the time: "Private use of e-scooters remains illegal on London roads.

"Riders using e-scooters on the road risk fines, points on their licence, and e-scooter seizures if they continue to use them on public road networks."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A roof collapsed in Chesterton Road in Notting Hill on Sunday

Notting Hill: 13 rescued after roof collapses 'like a bomb had dropped'
The Duchess is self-isolating. She was pictured at Wimbledon last week

Kate Middleton self-isolating after Covid-19 contact

The trial took place in Iceland's capital - Reykjavik.

Four-day work week trial in Iceland hailed an 'overwhelming success'
Boris Johnson is set to outline the final stage of lockdown easing in an announcement tonight.

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's announcement and what will he say?
Over 200 migrants were stopped by Border Force officials.

Over 200 migrants attempt Channel crossing in a single day

The Ever Given will be freed on Wednesday after months of negotiations

Suez Canal ship Ever Given finally given freedom after agreement reached

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Care Minister was speaking to Tom Swarbrick

Government plans to 'give back far more personal freedoms' from July 19
UK needs 'fuller reckoning' with colonial legacy amid Canada statue toppling

UK needs 'fuller reckoning' with colonial legacy amid Canada statue toppling
David Lammy's reaction to Labour's Batley and Spen victory

David Lammy's reaction to Labour's Batley and Spen victory

BMA advice being constructed by facemask manufacturers, Tory MP claims

BMA advice being constructed by facemask manufacturers, Tory MP claims
Uri Geller 'sending his powers' to England in Euro 2020 quarter-final

Uri Geller 'sending his powers' to England in Euro 2020 quarter-final
Diane Abbott grilled on her faith in Keir Starmer's Labour leadership

Diane Abbott grilled on her faith in Sir Keir Starmer's Labour leadership

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London