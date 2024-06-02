Ruth Langsford spotted still wearing wedding ring following Eamonn Holmes shock split announcement

2 June 2024, 09:58

Ruth Langsford was still wearing her wedding ring as she appeared on TV.
Ruth Langsford was still wearing her wedding ring as she appeared on TV. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Ruth Langsford was spotted still wearing her wedding ring as she made a cheerful TV appearance following her split from Eamonn Holmes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The presenting duo, both 64, announced last week they were in the process of divorcing, citing that work commitments had taken their lives "in different directions".

Following the announcement, Langsford appeared on the shopping channel QVC to promote her fashion range.

The TV presenter looked stylish as she appeared on the show, wearing a pink sweater and white trousers - and with her wedding ring still on.

Holmes and Langford - who have been together for 27 years and married for 14 - confirmed their relationship was over in a statement to The Sun last week.

The statement read: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

Holmes later hinted that his split from Langsford was because "she wouldn't let him buy or display childhood toys in their home' and 'she didn't want to move to Northern Ireland".

Holmes said he has "always pined to go back to Belfast, because that's what I associate with company and friendship and craic."

And a snippet from Kaye Adams 'How to be 60' podcast revealed Holmes' hobby of buying and display childhood toys in their home, which he said "meets disdain from my wife".

Read more: Your Hive-ness: The King and David Beckham shared beekeeping tips before footie star appointed to new role

Read more: Eamonn Holmes hints at reason behind Ruth Langsford split was she 'didn't want to move to Northern Ireland'

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes arrive for the TRIC Awards 2022 in London, July 6, 2022
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes arrive for the TRIC Awards 2022 in London, July 6, 2022. Picture: Alamy

"I tend to look up toys from when I was about ten years of age, so anything to do with Airfix, soldiers, Captain Scarlet toys, Dinky, Corgi things that made me very happy when I was young," Holmes said, the Mirror reports.

"And then Ruth shouts, things arrive and she doesn't allow them in the house and she calls them dust collectors. I'm not allowed to display anything.

"When I was a kid, I had lots of Action Men and I tried to start buying Action Men, but Ruth put the kibosh on that as well."

Talking about a return to Northern Ireland, Holmes said: "I'd love to have a house nowadays probably a bungalow with a sea view. I'd love to breathe in sea air and I always associate that with Ireland. I think that would make me happy.

"Trouble is, Ruth wouldn't go. That's a little snag. She wouldn't go. I do like the idea. I do like the idea of being there," Holmes added, the Daily Record reports.

Holmes, who before the separation lived in six-bed mansion in Weybridge, Surrey, has previously admitted that he has "never taken to London life."

Speaking to Adams, Holmes said: "I go back to Ireland all the time and everybody I know is there my four other brothers, two of my children and my grandchild is there as well. So, it's always had a call for me to be back in Northern Ireland. That stretch of water is a big divide. I find London can be very lonely."

"I don't have the same friendships or camaraderie with people that I know in London, because it's all so disparate and far apart. I've never felt it to be home or somewhere that I would call home. You need mates. In the London area you're miles away from everyone."

Captain Scarlet and Colonel White Imai character model kits from Gerry Anderson's Captain Scarlet children's TV series
Captain Scarlet and Colonel White Imai character model kits from Gerry Anderson's Captain Scarlet children's TV series. Picture: Alamy

Eamonn later broke his silence on the split, telling fans: "Just before we move on we'd just like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation.

"Your support for both of us is very much appreciated."

The former This Morning presenter - who hosted the show alongside his wife until their exit in 2021 - was still wearing his wedding band on his left ring finger despite their split.

The couple are now locked in a fresh custody battle over their pooch after the presenters adopted the dog in 2011. The dog, Maggie, understood to be 14-years-old, is said to be like a "second child" to the pair.

Northern Irish broadcaster Eamonn and English star Ruth, have one son, Jack, who was born in 2002. The pair have been presenting together for nearly two decades.

Holmes also has three children, Declan, Rebecca and Niall, from his first marriage.

In the 2018 New Year Honours, he became an OBE for services to broadcasting and was congratulated by Langsford, who called him her "darling".

