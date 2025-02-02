Earthquake warning issued for Greek holiday island Santorini

By Alice Padgett

An earthquake warning has been issued for Greek holiday island Santorini.

The Greek holiday island has seen a series of small earthquakes in recent days.

Tremors up to 4.6 in magnitude have been recorded, while nearby earthquakes have measured 4.3 and 3.9 magnitude this morning.

Authorities have advised against 'large gatherings in enclosed spaces'.

People have also been told people to avoid the small ports of Ammoudi and Fira.

Santorini schools have been told to close on Monday following the seismic activity.

Santorini is on the Hellenic Volcanic Arc on the Aegean Sea plate, resulting in a relatively active seismic zone.

The last major eruption in the area was in 1950, but authorities believe the latest seismic movements are not related to volcanic activity.

The recent earthquakes are considered minor.

One of the largest volcanic eruptions in history, the Minoan eruption around 1600 BC, formed the Santorini island.