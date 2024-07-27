Three children killed in east London house fire named and pictured as parents pay tribute

Three children who were killed in a house fire in East Ham, London have been identified. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

Three children who tragically died in a house fire in east London have been named and pictured as their parents have paid tribute.

Nakash Malik, 13, Aayat Malik, 11, and Muhammad Hanan Malik, 7, died as a result of the blaze on Napier Road earlier this month.

Their parents, Khurram Malik and Naumana Gul Khan, said of their children: “Your lives were a blessing, your memory a treasure.

"You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

"May you rest in peace in God's heaven.”

Emergency services at the scene in Napier Road, East Ham, on 13 July. Picture: Alamy

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the blaze on in Napier Road, which damaged the ground floor and half of the first floor of the terraced house.

Other family members were inured in the blaze with five in total taken to hospital.

Officers continue to investigate the cause of the fire alongside London Fire Brigade colleagues.

At this stage, there is no evidence to indicate suspicious circumstances.

Enquiries are ongoing.