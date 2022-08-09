East London dog owners warned not to let pets drink from lake over 'toxic algae' fears

9 August 2022, 18:37

An east London council has warned dog owners not to let their pets near a lake over fears it may contain toxic algae. (stock image0
An east London council has warned dog owners not to let their pets near a lake over fears it may contain toxic algae. (stock image0. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

An east London council has warned dog owners not to let their pets near a lake over fears it may contain toxic algae.

Dog owners visiting Highams Park Lake, in Epping Forest, Chingford, were warned to stay away from the water until an investigation on the blue and green blooms.

It comes after several dogs allegedly died after eating the algae.

Epping Forest has encouraged dog owners to bring their own water for their pets while on walks.

Highams Park Lake
Highams Park Lake. Picture: Alamy

A statement on Highams Park News said: "Warning issued for Highams Park lake as toxic algae found.

"The Council has been made aware of a number of dogs dying after (it is believed) they drank from Highams Park Lake.'Post mortem results show the presence of a toxic Blue/Green Algae.

"The City of London Corporation, which manages Epping Forest, is warning visitors against swimming, fishing or taking dogs into the water at Highams Park Lake until testing for suspected toxic blue-green algae blooms have been completed."

Epping Forest said: "Bringing your canine companion for a walk in Epping Forest?

"Please take care near water and don't let dogs drinks from or swim in any of the ponds or rivers.

"Water quality is not monitored. Please bring drinking water for your dogs with you."

