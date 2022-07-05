EastEnders and Desmond's actress Mona Hammond dies aged 91

5 July 2022, 08:40 | Updated: 5 July 2022, 08:56

Actress Mona Hammond has died at the age of 91.
Actress Mona Hammond has died at the age of 91. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Actress Mona Hammond has died at the age of 91, according to reports.

Tributes have begun pouring in for the actress, best known for her roles in EastEnders as Blossom Jackson in the 1990s and Aunty Susu in Desmond's.

In 2005 she was awarded an OBE for services to drama and in 2018 was awarded the Women Of The World Lifetime Achievement Award.

Fans were quick to post heartfelt tributes on social media after the news broke this morning with Loose Women presenter Charlene White Tweeting: "Mona Hammond, a trailblazer in every way. Thank-you."

Marcus Ryder MBE said: "It is with sadness that I wake up to the news Mona Hammond has died. Among her numerous achievements she co-founded Talawa Theatre Company in 1985.

"She was also a RADA London graduate and received an honorary RADA Fellowship in 2019."

One fan added: "A trailblazing UK Caribbean elder gone. Mona brought such compelling presence to every role she played.

"Her intelligence, skill and humanity shone in every role. In 1986 I saw her in Talawa Theatre's 1st production, the Black Jacobins in which she was breathtakingly powerful. RIP."

Mona emigrated to Britain in 1959 on a Jamaican Scholarship.

She appeared in many TV programmes during her career including Coronation Street, Doctor Who and Casualty.

Hammond was also a stage actor, and was celebrated for co-founding the Talawa Theatre Company, one of the country’s foremost Black theatre groups.

LBC has approached Mona's agent for comment.

This story is being updated, more follows.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dominic Raab has defended No10 after it was accused of "lying" about what it knew about allegations against Chris Pincher in 2019.

Boris was briefed 'in person' over Chris Pincher allegations, ex-senior civil servant says

New laws will give residents the right to vote on street name changes proposed by local councils

Residents to be given power to stop 'woke' councils changing historic street names

Priti Patel demands police arrest and fine protesters disrupting traffic

Priti Patel demands police arrest and fine protesters causing mayhem on motorways

Boris Johnson is believed to have been given a "first-hand account" of allegations against MP Chris Pincher

Boris given 'first-hand account' of allegations against Pincher before his promotion

A Premier League footballer has reportedly been arrested in north London on suspicion of rape.

Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of rape in north London

Boris insisted the Northern Ireland protocol would not break treaties

PM: Northern Ireland protocol shake up won't break international treaties

At least six people died and 24 were wounded in a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb and officers are searching for a suspect who fired on the festivities from a rooftop, police said on Monday.

Police arrest 'armed, dangerous' rapper, 22, after six killed in July 4th Chicago shooting

Rees-Mogg: Economic crisis 'nothing to do with Brexit'

Rees-Mogg: Economic crisis 'very little to do with Brexit'

Police say that the suspect, 22, had mental health problems

Man charged with murder over Copenhagen shooting

Jacob Rees-Mogg has backed the prime minister over the appointment of MP Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip despite allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

'You cannot judge on rumour': Jacob Rees-Mogg backs PM over Chris Pincher appointment

Jacob Rees-Mogg has criticised Labour's Brexit plan

Jacob Rees-Mogg slams Labour over 'half-cocked' Brexit plan

sdad

Single-sex toilets to be mandatory in all public buildings

Shahida Parveen died after a routine appointment turned fatal

Mum-of-three killed in botched operation by elderly doctor who lied about his age

afasf

Climate protesters cover Constable painting with 'apocalyptic vision of the future'

Zac Thompson, from Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, was rescued from the water at West Angle Bay on Friday evening and airlifted to hospital but could not be saved.

Boy, 11, dies on Pembrokeshire beach after getting into trouble in the water

Former doctor Vinesh Godhania, who was jailed for secretly filming women taking showers and having sex on a pin-hole camera hidden in an electric toothbrush, has been struck off the medical register

'Porn addict' doctor struck off after being jailed for secretly filming women having sex

Latest News

See more Latest News

Spanish military jets diverted the Menorca-bound easyJet flight for security checks.

Dramatic moment easyJet flight intercepted by fighter jets over 'hoax bomb threat'
EasyJet's chief operating officer Peter Bellew has resigned

EasyJet boss resigns amid growing anger over summer flight disruption
Residents 'jump from windows' after gas explosion engulfs Bedford flat in flames

One person killed after Bedford gas explosion which saw people 'jumping from windows'
A serving police officer has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a female whilst on duty.

Police officer charged after 'sexually assaulting woman whilst on duty'
Demographer Paul Morland says childless people should be taxed

Tax childless adults to tackle plummeting birth rates, leading demographer says
The boy was found with serious injuries in Shipley Country Park in Heanor, Derbyshire.

Man charged with murder after boy, 11, found seriously injured in Derbyshire park
Junior minister Will Quince (middle) said No10 has said Boris Johnson was not aware of any "specific allegations" against Chris Pincher before he was hired as deputy chief whip.

PM was aware of concerns about Pincher's conduct 'over the years', Downing Street says
The Special Air Service has banned troops from using "offensive" nicknames

SAS bans troops from using offensive nicknames such as 'Doris, Ruperts and crabs'
Motorists face "serious disruption throughout the day" as protesters target motorways

Arrests made as protesters block motorways over fuel prices and slam 'greedy' Govt
Boris Johnson is under pressure to explain the appointment of Chris Pincher

PM under pressure to explain Chris Pincher appointment after 'groping' allegations

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/07 | Watch again

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking
Shelagh Fogarty blasts proposal to tax the childless - 'A tax on your womb!'

Shelagh Fogarty blasts proposal to tax the childless - 'A tax on your womb!'
James O'Brien blasts 'tub-thumping tabloid hooligans' over Extinction Rebellion hypocrisy

James O'Brien blasts 'tub-thumping tabloid hooligans' over XR protest hypocrisy
Rachel Johnson verbally abused as PM's sister

Rachel Johnson verbally abused as PM's sister - 'He swore at me - the C word!'
Natasha Devon on why 'I don’t care' isn't a helpful response to those who come out as LGBTQ+

Natasha Devon on why 'I don’t care' isn't helpful to those who come out as LGBTQ+
NHS leader brands 'new' hospital pledge 'misleading' but will take 'anything to be honest'

NHS leader brands 'new' hospital pledge 'misleading' but will take 'anything to be honest'
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 3/7 | Watch again

'Mafia-like' loyalty, and a toxic culture of power: Ben Kentish's inside view on the culture of Westminster

'Mafia-like' loyalty and a toxic 'power' culture: Ben Kentish's inside view on Westminster
LBC Views: Gina Davidson says Nicola Sturgeon has surprised everyone with her bold referendum announcement - but that it's a huge gamble

LBC Views: Nicola Sturgeon's independence grenade could blow up in her face

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London