End of the road for EastEnders? Soap’s future thrown into question as its views plummet, falling behind competitors

7 July 2023, 14:43 | Updated: 7 July 2023, 15:00

Sources allege the show could be in its 'final days'.
Sources allege the show could be in its 'final days'. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The future of EastEnders has been thrown into question as the once iconic show’s views take a hit over accusations of 'desperate' and 'woke' storylines.

EastEnders once drew in up to 30 million viewers as one of the UK’s most watched soaps, among other classics such as Coronation Street and Emmerdale, but now the show’s future is in jeopardy as viewers have dwindled to around a million.

Audience members have allegedly grown frustrated by the show’s plot lines, arguing they’ve become too absurd in a desperate plea to regain viewers, including a recent plot which saw the return of a character from the dead.

Others have accused the show of going ‘woke’, as some MPs criticised the show’s political references.

And now reports suggest it’s a “worrying time” for the show and its remaining fans, as The Sun reported the show could be in its “final days”.

A source said: “'It's a worrying time for EastEnders. It used to be the show which everybody was talking about but it's now in a precarious position where older viewers are switching off, and younger viewers have no interest.

“Bringing back presumed dead characters is a desperate move which rarely works, but EastEnders is really running out of options. We could be watching its final years.”

It follows recent reports that the show has faced questions over its decision to splurge £87m on a new set.

Read more: Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner ordered to vacate his $145m mansion by the end of the month

Read more: Boris Becker 'hid horses in his bedroom' to hide them from debt collectors, wife claims

Cindy Beale, played by Michelle Collins, recently returned to the cast.
Cindy Beale, played by Michelle Collins, recently returned to the cast. Picture: Alamy

But one insider contradicted this suggestion, they said: “EastEnders still remains an institution as far as the BBC is concerned and the feedback is that young people are loving it...

“They were particularly glued to the recent pregnancy storyline where 11 year old Lily Slater announced she was having a baby. The figures are nowhere near what they were but as far as the bosses are concerned there is a huge appetite.”

Addressing the claims made agains the show, a spokesperson for EastEnders told MailOnline: “EastEnders episodes are made live to the audience at 6am every morning on BBC iPlayer giving the audience the choice to watch when and where they choose...

“So when episodes are moved to a different day, or channel, due to a live sporting  event it is no surprise that this is reflected in the regular overnight audience...

“Over the last two weeks EastEnders has been streamed almost 18 million times on BBC iPlayer and remains one of iPlayer's most popular programmes.”

The show is falling behind its competitors, Coronation Street and Emmerdale, according to new figures which show they attract around four million per episode.

Some of the soap’s most renowned characters have spoken about how they felt it was going downhill, including Danny Dyer who previously said of his character: “I didn’t quite know who I was playing anymore.”

He also made reference to his encounters with former fans of the show who had told him they stopped watching.

Despite the soap’s attempt to call back former fans, such as with the return of Cindy Beale, its efforts has failed to have the desired upturn.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jamie Barrow has been sentenced to a minimum of 44 years in prison.

‘Cowardly’ triple murderer of mother and two young children in Nottingham flat fire jailed for minimum of 44 years

Empire Cinemas will close six branches and make 150 people redundant after it fell into administratio

Empire Cinemas put in administration - is your branch one of six that have been shut?

Breaking
The gunman who murdered Elle Edwards has been jailed

Gunman who murdered Elle Edwards with sub-machine gun outside Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve jailed for 48 years

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg

Nato leaders to offer Ukraine major support package but not membership for now

A press conference with a panel of AI-enabled humanoid social robots

Robots say they could be better leaders but will not rebel against humans

The Belarusian army camp

Belarus shows off military camp to host Wagner mercenaries after failed mutiny

The EasyJet flight was overweight given poor flying conditions

EasyJet plane removes 19 passengers from late night flight as it is 'too heavy to take off'

Captain Tom's legacy must not be soured by the antics of his daughter and son-in-law

We can only hope this latest controversy does not overshadow Captain Tom's achievements and legacy

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Nuclear agency pushes for Zaporizhzhia plant roof access amid explosives reports

KLM planes at Schiphol Airport

Court gives green light to plan to reduce flights at busy Schiphol Airport

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky draws support for Nato membership in Bulgaria and Czech Republic visits

Cargo ships lined up outside the Port of Los Angeles

Maritime nations agree to slash shipping emissions

Nadine Dorries last spoke in the House of Commons on the 7th July 2022

'Ridiculous': Campaigners slam Nadine Dorries who raked in £145,000 despite not speaking in Parliament for a year

Teachers are on strike again this week

Teachers on strike for second day this week, with many schools closed fully or partially on Friday

Thomas Stewart, Jack Johnson, and brothers Finlay and Samuel Butler

Died as heroes: Four boys drowned in frozen lake after one fell in feeding ducks and the others tried to save him

Stockton Rush told cameraman what would happen if they got lost while bolted inside Titan

'You're dead anyway': OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush's 'very strange' response to safety concerns over Titan sub

Latest News

See more Latest News

Maria and Pier Silvio Berlusconi have taken control the majority stake in Fininvest, their late father's media company

Dead billionaire Silvio Berlusconi's oldest two children win Succession-style battle for control of his company
Keir Starmer has called for water bosses to face personal liability

'There needs to be accountability at the top': Keir Starmer calls for water bosses to face personal liability
People take part in the first day of the running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain

Thousands take part in first running of the bulls in annual San Fermin Festival

Wimbeldon prep school

Second girl, 8, fights for life and woman in her 40s critical after Wimbledon school crash as driver bailed
Sue Gray broke civil service rules over Labour job, government says

Keir Starmer reveals details of 'short call' with Sue Gray which triggered probe into ex-top civil servant
An Israeli armoured vehicle is targeted following a military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in shootout in West Bank city of Nablus

Sir Keir Starmer said Sadiq Khan has no legal choice but to tackle air pollution

'He has no choice': Keir Starmer backs London mayor Sadiq Khan over controversial Ulez scheme
Israel Palestinians

UN secretary-general condemns Israel’s military operation at refugee camp

A fire truck outside the nursing home in Milan, Italy

Six killed and dozens injured in fire at nursing home in Italy

Backlash against Captain Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore over spa complex at her Bedfordshire home

Captain Tom Moore's daughter appeals demolition order 'so she does not have to rebuild tennis court'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle
Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland
Jaswant Singh Chail appeared in court on Wednesday

Teen who plotted to kill Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle was 'encouraged by AI'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up
Humzah Yousaf's never got a honeymoon phase as First Minister - and he would be forgiven if he was looking for an annulment

Humza Yousaf's first 100 days will feel like a thousand - with his party a basket case and independence far off
Steve Backshall

'It's a crime': Naturalist Steve Backshall's damning verdict on Thames Water

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Starmer's speech offers promising ideas on how to break the 'class-ceiling'

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education
James and caller Trish

James O’Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform
'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon
Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over the NHS, says James O'Brien

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over NHS, argues James O'Brien
British Aristocrat says her bank account was unexpectedly closed

'I don't know if it's because I have a Russian name’: British aristocrat says her bank account was unexplainably closed

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit