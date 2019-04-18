Easter Bank Holiday Could See Mini Heatwave

Forecasters have said that the Easter Bank Holiday temperatures could reach the mid twenties. Picture: PA

The Easter bank holiday could be one of the warmest on record a mini heatwave predicted in parts of the UK.

The Met Office has said that Thursday will see temperatures start to rise with the sun getting stronger. Chief Meteorologist Steve Willington said: "It’s going to feel warm or very warm by the time we get to Good Friday and Easter Saturday."

Predictions suggest temperatures will reach into the low 20s Celsius quite widely and with a good chance some places in the south could see temperatures peaking around 23 Celsius.

Steve said temperatures at this time of year were usually around 10 to 13 Celsius, but it was "certainly going to be significantly warmer than average this Easter weekend and quite a contrast to the colder weather we have seen so far this month.”

The Sun reports that parts of the UK could be hotter than some traditional tourist destinations such as St Tropez in the south of France, and Spanish tourism hotspot Marbella which is set to see cloud and rain over the weekend.

The highest temperature recorded over an Easter weekend has been reached four times, with Heathrow (London), Mildenhall (Suffolk) and Wisley (Surrey) recording 27.8 Celsius in 1949 and once again in Wisley in 2011.