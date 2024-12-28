Shoppers baffled as Easter Eggs appear on UK shelves just days after Christmas

Variety of Easter Chocolate Eggs on Supermarket Shelf with Prices 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Brits have been left baffled as Easter Eggs have appeared in UK shops just days after Christmas.

With Easter Sunday falling on April 20 next year, customers shared their confusion on social media after finding chocolate eggs and hot cross buns already for sale in shops including Morrisons, Tesco and Asda.

One user, @Jingle1991, shared an image of Malteser Bunnies in Sainsbury's on Christmas Eve and pointed out: "Jesus hasn't even been born yet."

Meanwhile, Gary Evans from Margate shared a shot of Creme Eggs on display in Morrisons in Margate on Boxing Day.

"I just think its crazy that everything is so superficial and meaninglessly commercial... (there's) something quite frantic about it," the 66-year-old told the PA news agency.

Joseph Robinson found Easter confectionary including Cadbury Mini Eggs, and themed Kit-Kat and Kinder Surprise products at his local Morrisons in Stoke-on-Trent on Friday evening.

"It's funny, as they've not even managed to shift the Christmas chocolates off the shelves yet and they're already stocking for Easter," the 35-year-old admin support worker told PA.

"I wish that Supermarkets weren't so blatantly consumerist-driven and would actually allow customers and staff a time to decompress during the Christmas period."

Asked if he was tempted to make a purchase, Mr Robinson added: "As a vegan it holds no appeal to me!"

Mike Chalmers, a devout Christian from Chippenham, Wiltshire, was slightly less critical after spotting a display entitled: "Celebrate this Easter with Cadbury."

"Christmas and Easter are the two centrepoints of the Christian good news story so it's no bad thing to see the connections," the 44-year-old said.

"It's about more than shapes of chocolate though!"

Marketing consultant Andrew Wallis admitted he was surprised to see Easter eggs in the Co-op in Kilgetty, Pembrokeshire, but added it also illustrates "forward-thinking" from big businesses.

"It made me reflect on how big brands are always thinking ahead and planning early," the 54-year-old from the Isle of Man, who provides marketing advice to the fitness industry, told PA.

"My message to retailers would be: while planning ahead is important, it's also essential to be mindful of consumer sentiment.

"Some might feel it's too early for seasonal products like this but others might see it as a sign of forward-thinking.

"Striking the right balance is key to keeping customers happy."