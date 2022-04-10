Easter Scorcher: UK to be hotter than Greece as Bank Holiday temperatures soar to 20C

10 April 2022, 18:10

Brits look set to bask in the sunshine this Easter Bank Holiday with highs of 20C forecast
Brits look set to bask in the sunshine this Easter Bank Holiday with highs of 20C forecast. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Brits look set to bask in the sunshine this Easter Bank Holiday with highs of 20C forecast by midweek in Southern areas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Temperatures are expected to rise above average this week as warm air pushes the mercury set to h 20C over the four day weekend.

The Met Office tweeted: "Temperatures will be on the rise over the coming days as warmer air spreads across the UK. There's the potential to reach 20C (68F) in southern areas towards the end of the week."

Bookmaker Coral has even slashed the odds on this spring being the warmest since records began in the UK from 5-1 to 2-1.

Meteorologist Steven Keates said: "The further south and east you are, the better chance of seeing predominantly dry conditions into the Easter weekend.

"Probably quite pleasant actually in the sunshine, with temperatures probably on the warmer side for the time of year. So you're probably looking at mid to perhaps upper teens.

"Potentially looking quite promising in the south and east, a little bit more mixed for the north and west."

Mr Keates said highs of 19C for Easter are "reasonable" predictions, compared to average temperatures of 14C in the South East at this time of year.

While the current outlook is promising, people should keep an eye on the forecast "if you've got outdoor plans or travel plans", he said.

"But at the moment nothing desperately disruptive is looking on the cards," he added.

The Met Office official long term weather forecast reads: "This period is likely to begin with rain moving east, easing as it does so, with early mist and fog. Mostly fine conditions are expected in eastern and southern areas, with light winds, though low cloud may linger near eastern coasts. Some light showers are possible across central southern areas.

"For the rest of the period, a northwest-southeast split is likely, with the northwest remaining more changeable with strong winds and rain at times.

"Some rain may occasionally spread into parts of the southeast at first, but it is likely to turn dry and become generally much more settled, though perhaps rather cloudy, in the south, with lighter winds through to the end of this period.

"Temperatures are expected to be above average, and warm at times for the south.

"Towards the end of April high pressure is likely to become dominant, with longer spells of dry and settled weather possible, especially in the south.

"Temperatures are anticipated to stay above average during this period, though overnight frosts are still possible. Any unsettled spells most likely to be in the north and northwest."

