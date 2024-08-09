EasyJet ends free luggage allowance on city break packages in blow to holidaymakers

EasyJet has ended free luggage allowance for city break packages, the budget airline has announced. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

EasyJet has ended free luggage allowance for city break packages, the budget airline has announced.

From Thursday easyJet passengers buying a city break package were given the option of flying with hand luggage or paying extra for hold baggage.

Previously, city break customers were able to take a 23kg hold bag to be checked into and stored in the cargo of the plane as part of the ticket price.

EasyJet's new luggage policy will not affect other tour packages and flight only deals.

But customers buying city break packages will have to pay an additional £5.99 each way for a large cabin bag and £9.49 one way for a 23kg hold bag.

Defending the move, the budget airline said it would "make our packages even better with lower pricing."

In a statement, easyJet Holidays said: "We pride ourselves on delivering brilliant holidays at unbeatable prices, so we continuously listen to our customers on what would make our packages even better.

"Our customers have told us that 23kg for city breaks isn't always necessary, which is why from 7 August 2024 our city break holidays will include flights and hotel accommodation as standard, and an option of adding large cabin bags and holding luggage for a fee.

"The savings made through not attaching a bag to the booking will be applied to the overall holiday cost, and we're confident that tailoring our packages to suit the needs of holidaymakers will continue to provide our customers with ease and flexibility throughout their experience."