EasyJet Flight Diverted Due To "Violent" Passengers' "Aggressive" Behaviour

6 August 2019, 11:04 | Updated: 6 August 2019, 11:07

An EasyJet flight from Gatwick to Gibraltar was diverted and two passengers had to be escorted off the aircraft by security after they were allegedly aggressive to crew and other flyers.

The flight from London Gatwick to Gibraltar was diverted to Bordeaux, France, where police met two passengers who allegedly caused trouble on board.

Footage from the plane shows other flyers cheering and filming the moment when officers board the flight and walk up to the couple, a man and woman.

EasyJet flight diverted due to "violent" passengers' "aggressive" behaviour. Picture: GBC News TWITTER

An easyJet spokesperson said: "We can confirm that flight EZY8905 from London Gatwick to Gibraltar was required to divert to Bordeaux and was met by police as a result of two passengers behaving disruptively.

“The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is always our highest priority.

"We do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour towards our staff.”

