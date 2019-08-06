EasyJet Ask Passenger To Delete Shocking Photo Of Backless Seat On Flight To Geneva

EasyJet Airbus A320. Picture: Getty

A passenger on a EasyJet flight has been asked to delete a photograph of a backless seat after it emerged on Twitter.

Matthew Harris, a passenger on board the flight, tweeted a photograph of a woman perched on the seat which did not have a back, claiming it to have been taken during the decent into Geneva Airport.

"#easyjet beats @Ryanair to have backless seats," he tweeted.

"@IATA @EASA this is flight 2021 Luton to Geneva. How can this be allowed. @GeneveAeroport @easyJet_press @easyJet".

But in a reply to the tweet, the airline said they would begin to investigate only after the photo was deleted.

"Hi Matthew, thanks for bringing this to our attention, before we can investigate this could I ask you to remove the photograph and then DM us more info regarding this, so we can best assist you," the reply said.

A spokesperson for the airline told LBC the passenger had sat in the seat for the photo, and passengers were not permitted to travel in these seats.

The flight also departed with five spare seats onboard.

An EasyJet statement said: "No passengers were permitted to fly in these seats as they were inoperative awaiting repair. Safety is our highest priority and easyJet operates its fleet of aircraft in strict compliance with all safety guidelines."