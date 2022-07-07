EasyJet face legal threat after passengers 'abandoned' abroad after flights axed

Watchdog report EasyJet to CAA over flight cancelations. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A consumer watchdog has called for an investigation into potential consumer law breaches by EasyJet after the airline passengers were "kept in the dark" about their right to compensation following cancelations and chaos.

Which? accused the airline of failing to inform customers of their legal right to hundreds of pounds in compensation and the chance to be rerouted with other airlines after EasyJet cancelled their flight.

The consumer champion reported EasyJet to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), asking the regulator to investigate and take action to protect passengers and their rights.

It comes after Which? heard from "abandoned" families who were left to sleep on the airport floor or buy expensive new flights home after cancellations.

Among the stories shared, a husband and wife slammed the "absolutely shocking service" they received from EasyJet as they made their way home from celebrating their wedding anniversary in Santorini.

Damian McConville, 33, and his wife slept on the floor at Gatwick because no hotels were available and EasyJet had cancelled their connecting flight.

They awoke at 3am to find their rescheduled flight had also been cancelled.

EasyJet did not inform the couple of their right to compensation that could total £880.

Another dismayed customer, Alexia Kaloudis, 24, from Surrey, said she was "passed from pillar to post" by the airline after they failed to reimburse her for alternative flights she was forced to buy.

She was celebrating her partner Niall’s 30th birthday in Budapest and had to buy new tickets with a different airline after EasyJet cancelled her flight home.

In total three claims she made for £305 were rejected and she only got her money back after she went public with her story.

Airlines are required by law to offer passengers whose flights they have cancelled rebooking to their destination at the "earliest opportunity".

This requires airlines to offer passengers a flight with an alternative airline if that is the best option.

But Which? found EasyJet is directing passengers to the 'Manage my booking' section of their app and website which only gives options to rebook on an EasyJet flight.

Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel, said: "EasyJet has treated its passengers appallingly, but this is just the latest example of a systemic problem in the aviation sector – some airlines routinely ignore their legal obligations because they know they won’t face any consequences.

"With thousands more flight cancellations potentially to come, passengers face a miserable summer unless the CAA and government act on their promises to stamp out consumer rights abuses.

"A major overhaul is desperately needed, so the government must give the CAA stronger powers so it can hit operators with heavy fines when necessary. Ministers should also drop their ill-conceived plans to slash compensation rates for domestic flights."

Last month the CAA promised enforcement action against any airline found to be "systematically letting consumers down".

The regulator and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps also said "passengers must be promptly informed of their consumer rights when things go wrong and – if necessary – receive compensation in good time".

However, the consumer champion is concerned that disregard of consumer rights law by airlines has become so routine that it demonstrates a systemic problem in the travel sector.

Which? previously reported British Airways to the CAA after it left passengers significantly out of pocket by not advising them of their compensation rights and failing to reroute them at the earliest opportunity with rival carriers.

The aviation regulator has been assessing our evidence and speaking to BA on this matter but nearly three months on, no enforcement action has been taken against the airline.