Eating Less Meat And Dairy Could Help Cut Greenhouse Gases To Zero by 2050

2 May 2019, 11:38 | Updated: 2 May 2019, 11:40

Eating less meat could help cut greenhouse gases to zero by 2050 in the UK.
The government's climate change advisors have said eating less meat and dairy, and taking fewer flights will help cut greenhouse gases to zero by 2050 in the UK.

A report from the Committee on Climate Change said the government must adopt ambitious goals if it wants to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050.

The Government's climate change advisors said the UK can end its contribution to global warming within 30 years by setting the ambitious new target.

The report said the new target is "necessary, feasible and cost-effective" but it requires drastic action, including phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles completely by 2035, planting 30,000 hectares of trees each year and cutting beef, lamb and dairy consumption by 20% by 2050.

Meat and dairy, particularly from cows, have an outsize impact, with livestock accounting for around 14.5% of the world’s greenhouse gases each year.

Business Secretary Greg Clark said: “Few subjects unite people across generations and borders like climate change and I share the passion of those wanting to halt its catastrophic effects."

The Minister, who is also responsible for energy said that one of the country's proudest achievements is "our position as a world leader in tackling this global challenge, being the first country to raise the issue on the international stage, introduce long-term legally-binding climate reduction targets and cutting emissions further than all other G20 countries.

“To continue the UK’s global leadership we asked the CCC to advise the Government on how and when we could achieve net zero. This report now sets us on a path to become the first major economy to legislate to end our contribution to global warming entirely.”

