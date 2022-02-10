Shocking footage emerges of devastating 'lithium fire' sparked when e-bike battery ignited

A fire caused by an e-bike battery pack ripped through the home. Picture: Twitter/London Fire Brigade

By Will Taylor

Shocking footage has emerged showing a devastating fire rip through a house after an e-bike battery ignited.

Horrified neighbours and onlookers watch as the blaze sends flames and smoke billowing out of the windows of the two-floor East London home.

People can be seen emerging from the terraced home next door as flames repeatedly flare out of the property and window frames detach.

Not my video, but passed to me by a former @LondonFire colleague. A house fire in East London a couple of weeks ago caused by an e-scooter lithium battery. The burning batteries 'flaring' causes overpressure which looks like mini-backdraughts!!! pic.twitter.com/I8HAckXJDa — Steve Dudeney (@stevedude68) February 9, 2022

The clip was posted to Twitter by retired firefighter Steve Dudeney.

Two people inside the home managed to escape, the London Fire Brigade said. It was prompted by the blaze to issue a warning about charging e-bikes.

Mr Dudeney tweeted: "A house fire in East London a couple of weeks ago caused by an e-scooter lithium battery.

"The burning batteries 'flaring' causes overpressure which looks like mini-backdraughts!!!"

The London Fire Brigade said the fire, in Grove Road, Leytonstone, damaged part of the ground floor of the home but nobody was injured. The blaze broke out on January 17.

It is thought the fire was an accident, triggered by the failure of a lithium-ion battery pack for an e-bike that was left on charge.

The London Fire Brigade issued another e-bike warning after the fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

A spokesperson for the brigade said: "Two occupants were alerted to the fire when they heard bangs coming from a bedroom on the ground floor. They investigated and saw a fire in the room before leaving the building.

"We know that lithium-ion batteries are susceptible to failure if incorrect chargers are used, so it's important to always use the correct charger for the product and buy an official one from a reputable seller.

"Batteries can also pose a risk if they have been damaged, so try to ensure they are not getting knocked around while in use or while being carried as spares as this can increase the chance of damage to cells. You should also not expose them to extremes of temperature.

"You should always make sure you unplug your charger once it's finished charging. Always follow manufacturers' instructions when charging and we would advise not to leave it unattended or while people are asleep.

"This is also a timely reminder to keep internal doors to rooms not in use closed to stop smoke spreading if a fire starts. The property sustained substantial smoke damaged due to internal doors inside the property being left open."