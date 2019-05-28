Human Rights Watchdog Launches Investigation Into Labour Party Antisemitism Claims

28 May 2019, 13:14 | Updated: 28 May 2019, 13:23

The EHRC have announced they have launched an investigation into allegations of antisemitism in The Labour party.
The equalities watchdog has launched a formal investigation whether the Labour Party "unlawfully discriminated against, harassed or victimised people because they are Jewish".

The Equality and Human Rights Commission said it would also investigate whether the Party has "responded to complaints of unlawful acts in a lawful, efficient and effective manner."

The EHRC said it had contacted Labour after receiving a "number of complaints" about allegations of anti-Semitism within the party, and had "carefully considered" their response before opening the probe.

Labour said it would "cooperate fully" with the EHRC, and rejects "any suggestion that the party does not handle anti-Semitism complaints fairly and robustly".

A party spokeswoman said: "Labour is fully committed to the support, defence and celebration of the Jewish community and is implacably opposed to anti-Semitism in any form.

"We reject any suggestion that the Party does not handle anti-Semitism complaints fairly and robustly, or that the Party has acted unlawfully, and we will continue to cooperate fully with the EHRC.

"We support the efforts of the EHRC to draw attention to the obligations all political parties have under the Equality Act. But its ability to do so has been undermined by a 70% budget cut since 2010.

"Labour is the party of equality and in government we will strengthen the powers and functions of the commission."

The watchdog said it would publish a report of findings once the investigation was concluded.

