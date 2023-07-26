Activists jailed for scaling Dartford Bridge bid to be freed after one says judge didn't take climate into account

26 July 2023, 05:19 | Updated: 26 July 2023, 06:20

Decker and Trowland are appealing their sentences
Decker and Trowland are appealing their sentences. Picture: Social media/Essex Police

By Kit Heren

Two Just Stop Oil protesters who were jailed for scaling a bridge on the Dartford Crossing are appealing their sentences.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Marcus Decker, 34, and Morgan Trowland to two years and seven months and three years respectively for causing a public nuisance.

Spokespeople for the group say the sentences are the longest in British history for peaceful climate protest.

People affected by their stunt, which saw the bridge closed for over 40 hours in October last year, included a "heavily pregnant woman who needed urgent medical help," Essex Police said.

Another person missed the funeral of their best friend of 35 years, the force said, and a business lost more than £160,000 in earnings.

Protesters demanding the pair are freed
Protesters demanding the pair are freed. Picture: Alamy

Decker and Trowland are to challenge their prison sentences at the Court of Appeal in London on Wednesday.

Decker spoke to LBC from his prison cell after being sentenced in April.

He told LBC he “wasn’t expecting” the lengthy sentence, but said he’d rather be in prison than take no action on the climate crisis.

Decker, who is a qualified teacher, said he didn’t believe his punishment was fair because of “the wider situation”.

He suggested the estimated 638 excess deaths recorded in the UK on the hottest day of 2022, which saw temperatures exceed 40 degrees Celsius, justified the action and should have resulted in a lesser sentence.

Dartford Crossing still blocked after Just Stop Oil protesters scale bridge

He said: “If somebody had climbed the Dartford Crossing for a completely different reason then I would expect that to be thrashed out in court like it was with us.

“We explained to court and gave evidence on the crisis we are in right now, and the people that died in the United Kingdom last year in the heatwave because of the climate and ecological emergency. I believe that situation wasn’t taken into consideration, and I don’t think we should be sentenced to such high punishments.”

Read more: Two activists who shut down Dartford Bridge for 17 hours in eco-protest jailed for more than five years

Marcus Decker
Marcus Decker. Picture: Essex Police

He admitted holding up thousands of people in traffic for 36 hours in October last year was a “terrible thing”, acknowledging that people missed funerals and hospital appointments.

He said: “I feel terrible about that. Causing people pain - real pain. I really hope we can find ways to have a similar impact without that pain.”

But he justified the action he took with Trowland, claiming there was “no other way” to get their message out.

He said: “If there was a different way of achieving that warning then I would try to do it in a way that doesn’t disrupt so many people then I would, but I am at a loss.”

Decker, who lived with his partner and her children before he was charged with causing a public nuisance in October 2022, told LBC of the impact of his sentence on his own family, saying “it’s very hard to have that disruption to our family life.

Likewise, my mother and my brother, everyone is shocked at the long sentence.”

He said “they understand why I’ve chosen to take this action, and they’re very supportive of what I have done”.

He also told LBC he believes the thousands of people who were stuck in the traffic jams would “consent” to the disruption they faced “if they knew the full scale of the pain and suffering of those already losing their lives every year, every day, in countries around the world that are least responsible for this climate and ecological emergency we find ourselves in”.

Men guilty of public nuisance after climbing QEII Bridge

Marcus also warned the lengthy sentences given by the judge will not deter other activists from taking similar action.

He said: “They can throw at us what they want, but they will never crush this movement. There is nothing worse than losing everything.”

Sentencing Decker and Trowland at Southend Crown Court, Judge Collery KC told the activists: “You have to be punished for the chaos you caused and to deter others from copying you.”

He told the pair “[you] plainly believed you knew better than everyone else”, adding: “In short, to hell with everyone else.

“By your actions you caused this very important road to be closed for 40 hours,” the judge said, noting that the disruption affected “many tens of thousands, some very significantly”.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sadiq Khan has been told that he cannot put signs for his expanded ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) on the Hertfordshire border as the row over the scheme escalates.

Hertfordshire bans Sadiq Khan’s Ulez signs and cameras on its boundary amid row over scheme expansion

Dame Alice Rose will step down

Natwest boss to step down after leaking information about Nigel Farage's bank account

Police will attend drastically fewer mental health callouts

Police not attending most mental health callouts 'to free up a million hours a year'

North Korea

China and Russia send officials to North Korea for Korean War commemorations

The group opened up about when they heard the news of co-star Paul's death.

'It doesn’t feel like he’s gone’: S Club reveal nervous calls they made to Paul Cattermole hours before his death

The UK Foreign Office issued a travel guidance update.

Get ‘appropriate insurance’: Foreign Office's new advice to Greece holidaymakers with wildfires still raging

Joe Lewis has been indicted for insider trading in the US.

British billionaire Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis charged by US authorities for 'brazen' insider trading scheme

Belgium Brussels Attacks

Six guilty over Brussels terror attacks that killed 32 people

APTOPIX Long Island Serial Killings

US police complete search of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer’s home

Meghan's podcast series was cancelled after was season.

Spotify loses out on £34m after podcasting 'write offs' with high-profile contracts including Harry and Meghan

Mexico Missing Students

Report questions Mexican military’s role in disappearance of 43 students

Space Station

Nasa power outage temporarily halts contact with space station

France UNESCO Biden

Jill Biden marks US re-entry into Unesco with flag-raising ceremony in Paris

Earns Microsoft

Microsoft reports 20.1 billion dollar quarterly profit and pledges to lead on AI

Biden Dog

Joe Biden’s dog ‘bit Secret Service officers 10 times in four months’

Jet announced the pair have officially tied the knot.

‘We're married!’: Gladiators star Jet ties the knot in intimate ceremony after supermarket meet-cute with wife

Latest News

See more Latest News

China Politics

China’s foreign minister replaced after weeks of absence

Europe Weather

Two dead as Greek firefighting plane crashes after more evacuation orders issued

People – Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson to do 50 hours of community service after reckless driving charge

Russia Putin

Putin plans to visit China in October, says Kremlin

The exploded departure hall pictured at Brussels Airport, in Zaventem, Tuesday 22 March 2016. At least 13 people have been killed after two explosions in the departure hall of Brussels Airport.

Six bombers convicted for murder for part in Brussels 2016 terrorist attacks which killed 36 people at airport
US Russia Ukraine War Trevor Reed

Marine veteran freed by Russia in prisoner swap injured fighting in Ukraine – US

Israel Politics

Israeli doctors stage walkout after law is passed weakening top court

Bronny James Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James’ son Bronny, 18, stable after suffering cardiac arrest – spokesman

Biden

Joe Biden signs proclamation for monument to lynched black teenager Emmett Till

Philip was seen buying more knives to replace the ones he used to murder his wife

Knife killer seen in newly-released footage buying new blades to replace the ones he used to stab wife to death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan back 'positive masculinity' charity that 'engages men as allies in equality'
Prince George has turned 10

Smiling Prince George looks smart and relaxed in new portrait marking his 10th birthday

Queen Elizabeth's name will be closely protected

Queen Elizabeth's name to be 'closely protected', with committee to decide national monument to late monarch

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy

'We're in a country where class matters': David Lammy points to the merits of affirmative action
Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns
Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change
stanley

UK needs to 'at the very least' rejoin the European Environment Agency, Stanley Johnson insists
Why Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is.

'Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is'

Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

'I didn't dare shed a tear': Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage
Caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

'I will vote Tory negatively': Matt Frei caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'
Shelagh Fogarty

'I am never going to vote for her': Caller refuses to support Labour after Deputy Leader's Tory 'scum' comments
Lewis Goodall

'This is a sweet victory for the Labour Party', says Lewis Goodall as Keir Starmer celebrates Selby success

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit