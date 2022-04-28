Fury as eco mob smash up petrol pumps on M25 service stations during rush hour

Eco protesters vandalised the BP garage. Picture: LBC

By Will Taylor

Eco-protesters have caused chaos along the M25, spray painting two petrol stations and smashing up some of the pumps during the morning rush hour.

Just Stop Oil arrived at a BP garage in Clacket Lane, off the M25, and blocked it off as part of their campaign.

They also sabotaged Britain's biggest petrol station - Cobham on the M25 - which has over 30 pumps.

They are the latest group to take up disruptive action over climate worries, having emerged to prominence after a crackdown on Insulate Britain.

LBC was at the scene to see the violent protesters in branded orange high-vis jackets while bemused motorists filled up their cars.

The group first smashed in the payment tickers before spray painting them along with the labels, causing criminal damage.

Nathan, 22, told LBC: "This damage is nothing compared to the catastrophe hitting millions of people across the globe right now."

To add to the disorder, Nathan also glued himself to a pump.

The extreme behaviour has caused fury online, with one person tweeting: "This is extremely dangerous.

"Vandalising petrol pumps is way over the line.

"These people need locking up, and not for a few months either.

"These need taking off the streets for years before they kill someone!"

Another person tweeted: "How is this even allowed to go on?

"If I were to as much as pick my phone up in a petrol station I’d expect armed police to surround me!"

A third tweet read: "Eco mobs doing criminal damage on petrol pumps.

"Because THAT'S really going to make a difference."

When asked by LBC about the backlash, Nathan said: "I understand the anger, absolutely, but what I would say is this cost living crisis that we're in - that I'm in... is a product of a reliance on of fossil fuels."

He added: "The top climate scientist in Ukraine has called this a fossil fuel war because of the reliance we have on fossil fuels and the fact we're forced into this addiction from birth, essentially."

