Eco protester sparks fury by pouring human excrement on memorial to Captain Sir Tom Moore

2 October 2022, 07:21

The activist carries out her dirty protest on the statue of Sir Tom Moore
The activist carries out her dirty protest on the statue of Sir Tom Moore. Picture: End Private Jets/Twitter

By Asher McShane

An eco protester has sparked anger by pouring a bucket of human waste on a memorial to Captain Sir Tom Moore in a protest about private jets.

Maddie Budd, 21, targeted the memorial to Sir Tom, who raised over £30m million for the NHS on his 100th birthday, in a protest for pressure group End UK Private Jets.

“Every time one [private jet] takes off, it pours a bucket of s*** and blood onto everything that Captain Tom stood for,” she said in a recorded statement justifying her actions.

“People are going to say that he's a hero, people are going to say that this is profoundly, obscenely disrespectful to his life, and to the NHS he stood up for and I agree.”

Her protest sparked anger and confusion.

“It looks like a child throwing a disgusting tantrum and being beyond disrespectful. This kind of behavior will not convince anyone to make any changes,” one person wrote online.

Another wrote: “Hope she gets jail time for this. Not helping your cause at all, if anything I’m now against you and your cause. Disgusting honestly you should be distancing yourselves from this disgraceful behaviour not supporting it.”

A third posted: "A 21 yr old has decided to pour sh*t over a memorial for Captain Tom Moore and call it a protest. Can someone explain to me the difference between a protest and criminal damage please?"

Captain Tom began to walk 100 lengths of his garden at the age of 99 in 2020, with the aim of raising £1,000 for NHS charities by his 100th birthday on April 30. 

His efforts captivated the nation and by his birthday he had raised over £30m. He was considered a national treasure by the time of his death in February 2021 after catching Covid-19.

