Exclusive

Eco mob Insulate Britain cost Met police £2m in just four weeks

4 November 2021, 08:00 | Updated: 4 November 2021, 09:28

Police have had to repeatedly respond to Insulate Britain's disruption
Police have had to repeatedly respond to Insulate Britain's disruption. Picture: Alamy
Rachael Venables

By Rachael Venables

Policing Insulate Britain protests on roads around London cost Scotland Yard nearly £2m in the first four weeks of the group's activity, LBC can reveal today.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Figures obtained by LBC show the cost soared to £1,961,616.44 from 13th September, the first time the group blocked a road on the M25, and the 10th October, four weeks later.

Scotland Yard confirmed that costs for police staff and officers came to more than £1.7 million.

The cost of deploying vehicles was a further £22,000, and the overtime bill came to more than £217,000.

In those four weeks the climate group blocked roads in the Met's jurisdiction nine times, or an average cost of more than £200,000 per protest.

Read more: Police swoop on eco mob and stop planned protest at M25 junction

Read more: Moment eco activists are sprayed with ink as they block roads again

The protests are hugely resource intensive - not only are officers often used to guard suspected targets, it takes large numbers to arrest, un-glue, and carry off the protesters, who want to cause as much nuisance and disruption as possible.

After each arrest the protesters are taken to custody, and released some hours later.

Police have claimed it is "very difficult" to bring charges against the activists, who expected to be in jail weeks ago.

Andy Trotter, former Deputy Assistant Commissioner at the Metropolitan Police and former Chief Constable of the British Transport Police, said it's a "shocking use of public money that could easily have been used for something better".

But he said the real cost of policing the protests is that it takes police away from solving crimes and puts them instead sitting by motorway roundabouts waiting for possible demonstrations.

"Thats the thing that really galls me most of all, it's the loss of officers from doing what they should be doing, rather than sitting out waiting for a demonstration that might occur.

"It doesn't surprise me that the detection rate for crime is so low because police officers are not getting on with investigating crime, let alone the huge amount of calls they have to go to."

£1.9 million could pay the salaries of 60 new officers for a year.

It's worth remembering that this is the cost for just one of the five forces that have had to repeatedly respond to Insulate Britain across the M25.

Surrey, Kent, Essex and Hertfordshire either declined, or did not respond to our request for the data, so the real cost of policing Insulate Britain must by now stretch to eight figures.

It comes as court documents last week said just the first three days of Insulate Britain protests had an "economic cost" of almost £900,000.

Saira Kabir Sheikh QC, representing National Highways at the High Court, argued: "The estimated, lower bound, costs of these protests on drivers are substantial, with the lowest still causing £20,124 in loss and the most impactful, so far, costing an estimated £324,107.

"This does not account for any costs associated with missed appointments, disruption to manufacturing or retail, missed transportation slots at airports or ports, or the direct cost to police or National Highways of managing the incidents."

The Agency has now gained a fourth injunction against the group, barring them from protesting on roads across England,

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nick repeatedly asked the Business Secretary about Boris Johnson's private jet

'You're dodging the question': Minister swerves grilling about PM's private jet five times

Breaking
Insulate Britain have brought Parliament Square to a standstill.

Eco mob block Parliament Square in latest rush-hour protest

Teenagers are offered a vaccination against HPV, which is linked to the development of cancers including cervical cancer, between the ages of 12 and 13

'The power of science': HPV vaccines caused 'incredible' drop in cervical cancer rates

Boris Johnson has been criticised for flying a private jet from COP26 to London for a dinner.

Boris Johnson took private plane back to London from COP26 climate summit

Cleo Smith was found in a locked house in Western Australia.

'We've got her': Emotional audio of police rescue of Australian girl Cleo Smith released

The latest John Lewis Christmas advert will be released today.

John Lewis 2021 Christmas ad sees Nathan, 14, teach an alien festive traditions

Angela Richardson said she was 'aware that my job was at risk'.

Tory MP loses her job after abstaining on Owen Paterson vote

The toll of the pandemic was laid bare in a global study.

28 million 'extra years of life' lost in 2020 due to Covid

Loyalists clashed with police following a protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol in Belfast.

Police attacked in Belfast following anti-NI protocol Brexit protest

The UK government has said 'the end is in sight' for coal following the latest COP26 agreement.

COP26: UK claims 'end is in sight' for coal as countries commit to abandoning fossil fuel

Owen Paterson has avoided suspension following Boris Johnson's intervention.

'It reeks of corruption': Enraged MPs attack Tories as Owen Paterson avoids suspension

Former England batter Gary Ballance has admitted using "a racial slur" against former Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq

Gary Ballance admits using 'racial slur' against Azeem Rafiq

Prince Andrew is facing a lawsuit trial

Prince Andrew to face US trial from September 2022

Eyes now turn to finance ministers

Cop26 analysis: Attention turns to getting trillions invested in going green

A formal complaint was made by Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla after their daughter Amal failed to get a place at Little Scholars Day Nursery

Nursery accused of favouring "white-sounding names" ordered to take action

The zone has been imposed across Britain

Bird flu protection zone declared across Britain

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cleo Smith was rescued after going missing for 18 days

Man charged over abduction of Cleo Smith, 4, in Western Australia
Face-to-face learning will continue in the winter months.

'No plans whatsoever' for schools to close again due to Covid
Tensions continue to rise between the UK and France over fishing sanctions.

British trawler freed as France backs down in Brexit fishing row
Labour members' and supporters' data has been hit by a "cyber incident"

'Cyber attack' leaves Labour scrambling as it hits members' and supporters' data
Italian and Croatian wine makers are set to go to court in a battle over the name Prosecco

EU wine fight: Italy's Prosecco declares war on Croatia's Prosek drink
The Picton portrait has been removed

British Waterloo 'hero' portrait removed and replaced over slave abuse
The volcano has been erupting for six weeks and has destroyed more than 2,000 homes

La Palma: Flights off and residents ordered inside as volcano eruption rampages on
Royal Marines 'humiliated' US troops during training exercise

'Dominant' Royal Marines humiliate US troops into surrendering halfway through exercise
He was sentenced for his comments about Sancho (L), Rashford (C) and Saka (R).

Football fan jailed for racist rant at black England players after Euro final
The Scottish First Minister has made a number of appearances at COP26, despite the fact it is officially hosted by the UK Government

Analysis: What is Nicola Sturgeon's role in COP26?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Kwasi Kwartenh

Kwasi Kwarteng: COP26 appears to be one of the more successful COPs
MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims

MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims
Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension

Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension
Nick Ferrari

'There's a problem at the Met when you have officers sharing photos of murdered sisters'
Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'

Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'
LBC guest shares story of being catfished – by her cousin

LBC guest shares shocking story of being catfished – by her cousin
LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

Nick Ferrari grills Environment Secretary George Eustice

'What have 25 COPs done before COP26? Clearly nothing'

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns
LBC Views: The temperature of the protests is rising, and frustrations too inside COP26

LBC Views: The temperature of the protests is rising, and frustrations too inside COP26

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police