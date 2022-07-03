Breaking News

'Dangerous' eco protesters storm track at British GP after '3-car pile-up' halts race

Eco protesters stormed the track. Picture: Twitter @JustConnon

By Daisy Stephens

Eco protesters stormed the track at the British Grand Prix shortly after a three-car pile up halted the race.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Activists from Just Stop Oil forced their way onto the track at around 3pm.

One spectator described it as a "heart in mouth moment as they ran on and the cars came round the corner".

Another labelled the protesters' actions "dangerous".

A spokesperson for Formula One's governing body said the protesters were "immediately removed".

Supporters of Just Stop Oil have stormed the track at the #BritishGP2022 https://t.co/vJb9F16JRj — JustStopOil (@JustStop_Oil) July 3, 2022

We will not be spectators to government inaction. There can be NO NEW OIL in the UK. And whilst there is, action will continue. #BritishGP2022 #Formula1 #F1 #JustStopOil pic.twitter.com/5c1HXuWoXk — JustStopOil (@JustStop_Oil) July 3, 2022

It is thought they entered the track after a large crash involving three vehicles at the start of the race, which spectators described as "scary".

"The FIA advises that following the start of the race, emergency crews were immediately in attendance and the drivers of Car 23 (Albon) and Car 24 (Zhou) have been taken to the medical centre," said the spokesperson.

"Both drivers were conscious and will be evaluated at the medical centre. Further updates will be given in due course."

Huge smash at @SilverstoneUK hoping the driver is okay. Was a scary incident #F1 #SilverstoneGP pic.twitter.com/oCzXOct1iX — The Sausage Kerb (@thesausagekerb) July 3, 2022

The FIA added: "We also confirm that after the red flag, several people attempted to enter the track.

"These people were immediately removed and the matter is now being dealt with by the local authorities."

