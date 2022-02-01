Judge issues warrant for eco mob after they glue themselves together outside court

1 February 2022, 15:34 | Updated: 1 February 2022, 15:49

By Emma Soteriou

Eco protesters have glued themselves together outside the High Court in London, ahead of their second hearing for allegedly breaching an injunction on the M25.

Four Insulate Britain protesters lined up on the steps of the High Court, with their hands glued together.

Theresa Norton, 63, Dr Diana Warner, 62, El Litten, 35 and Steve Pritchard, 62, said they were refusing to go inside, instead awaiting arrest.

Lord Justice William Davis later read out a note from the four protesters in court, which said: "The four of us feel we have to continue our resistance today because we don't want to cooperate with a system which is causing so much death and hardship."

The judge said he issued a bench warrant and hoped it would be executed on Tuesday afternoon.

It comes as more than a dozen Insulate Britain protesters were due to appear in court on Tuesday after allegedly breaching an injunction in 2021, when they halted traffic on the M25.

One of the demonstrators, Dr Diana Warner, told LBC: "We're meant to be in the High Court this afternoon for our second session.

"Resistance continues because we only have two or three, maximum four years to change things around, according to scientists.

"Our children and our futures are really going to be very different."

She added: "We are not going back in until we are taken in."

When asked about the consequences, Dr Warner said she was well aware the move was in contempt of court, saying her and the three others involved were expecting to be arrested.

Security later came out to lock the four inside the High Court grounds, with people watching on from a distance.

Read more: Priti Patel pledges 'crackdown' on eco protesters and migrant Channel crossings in 2022

Read more: Eco-mob protests are sabotage, Raab says as Govt pushes ahead with protest crackdown

A number of High Court injunctions against the group's road blockades have been granted to National Highways and Transport for London to prevent their disruptive protests continuing.

Those who breach the injunctions could be found in contempt of court and face a maximum penalty of two years in prison or an unlimited fine.

In November 2021, nine Insulate Britain supporters were jailed at the High Court after admitting breaching the injunction by participating in a blockade on the M25 in October.

Other demonstrators were jailed or given suspended sentences in December for a similar breach.

Insulate Britain's extreme tactics have been met with outrage from the public, with videos appearing to show protesters being dragged off the road by motorists and one woman threatening to run them over.

However, they are yet to succeed in their mission to get the Government to commit to fully funding "the insulation of all social housing in Britain by 2025" and produce a "legally binding national plan" to help resolve the climate crisis.

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

The "hero" driver who crashed into a knifeman during the Maida Vale stabbing has been let go by police

New documents from the DHSC show huge sums of money was wasted

Val McDermid has ended her sponsorship of Raith Rovers after they signed David Goodwillie

The child went missing from her home in Reede Road, Dagenham

"Extensive failures" by local authorities and police forces were identified

The police watchdog found evidence of bullying, racism and misogyny among a team of officers at Charing Cross police station

Tory MP Aaron Bell spoke out against the Prime Minister yesterday

James Brokenshire died after a battle with lung cancer

Dominic Raab said the report had been published 'in full' and that further updates would be made public

Celebrity lawyer Mr Loophole says he can get people off Partygate convictions

Fire crews tackling the blaze last night

Ukrainian reservists aim rifles during training on the outskirts of Kyiv

Prince Andrew denies the allegations made by Virginia Giuffre.

Former Brexit Secretary David Davis spoke to Iain Dale about why the PM should resign.

Stephen Waterson was jailed for more than seven years

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russia Hungary

Anders Breivik

Michael Avenatti

Ecuador Landslide

Israel Palestinians

Denmark’s Prime Minister ,Mette Frederiksen

Ukraine Russia Tensions

A Tesla car

Palestinians girls walk in the street during cold weather in a slum in Gaza City

Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

James summed up the PM's Savile slur against Keir Starmer

Iain Dale: 'What I saw today was a Prime Minister who I can't be proud of''

It's 'absolutely irrefutable' Boris Johnson misled Commons, SNP's Ian Blackford tells LBC

Sue Gray report: Boris Johnson guilty of 'flagrant abuse of power'

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

James O'Brien outlines how govt repeatedly use Brexit to get out of trouble

James O'Brien: NHS mandatory jab U-turn 'the right thing to do'

'People have bodily sovereignty': Rachel Johnson declares 'pro-choice' jab stance

