Frustrated NHS worker pleads with eco protesters amid road chaos in London

By Emma Soteriou

A frustrated NHS worker has pleaded with eco protesters to move their demonstrations elsewhere after they blocked roads in Vauxhall.

It comes after hundreds of activists took to Lambeth Bridge on Saturday afternoon to protest the jail terms given to nine Insulate Britain protesters.

The man, trying to make his way home from work, had left his car and approached the group, urging them to "think about people as well".

"I need to get home to my child," he said to one protester.

He later added: "I need to get home. Please, don't do this."

A police officer interrupted the discussion, saying: "I see you work for the NHS as well, but they don't consider that, sir, unfortunately."

"This is really wrong," the man went on to say. "You've got to think about people as well. How am I going to get home?"

The protester suggested he find another way around the area, with the group showing no signs of moving.

In the background, they could be heard continuing to chant: "What do we want? Climate Justice. When do we want it? Now."

Demonstrators from Insulate Britain, Extinction Rebellion and other groups gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice in central London, before marching on to Lambeth Bridge and Vauxhall in the afternoon and early evening on Saturday.

Some 30 arrests were made by the end of the day, according to police. It came after Public Order Act conditions were imposed on the protest.

Lambeth bridge had been shut down to traffic for a number of hours due to the sit-in, which initially involved up to 250 people.

Previously, Insulate Britiain had caused two months of road chaos in their campaign for the Government to insulate the UK's social housing stock.

They took to major A roads and motorways around the country in an attempt to get the Government's attention on the issue, breaching injunctions in the process.