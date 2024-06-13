'Economically Brexit's working': Nigel Farage says but claims it has 'not been properly implemented'

Nigel Farage tells LBC Brexit is working when pressed by Nick Ferrari

By EJ Ward

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said Brexit was working.

The conversation comes after Mr Farage said on LBC if Brexit didn’t work he would leave the country.

The former Brexit Party leader replied by saying economically Brexit was working.

“Well, economically, Brexit's working. We've gone from being the world's seventh biggest exporter to the world's fourth biggest exporter.”

He also told Nick it had led to the UK signing trade deals all over the globe.

“And we're signing trade deals all over the world where Brexit has been a failure and where people are upset is not because of Brexit, but because of the Conservative Party's total failure to implement it.”

Mr Farage said the failure was due to EU regulations which were not scrapped and due to high migration.

He told Nick: “What Boris Johnson did was to set the level at which you could come lower than we'd ever seen it before and to open it up to the whole world. That is that Brexit has not been implemented. That is true. It's not a failure of Brexit. I mean, Nick, we're we're in charge.”

Mr Farage said he was shocked that France was doing better than the UK.

“See is lower than the French, but I've never seen a Frenchman work after lunch. But I can't believe these figures. Mass migration, mass migration, mass migration, mass migration planes is making us poorer is damaging productivity, and it is the biggest influence on the UK economy.”