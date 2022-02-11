Economy bounced back by 7.5% last year, strongest growth since World War Two

11 February 2022, 09:51

The economy grew by 1% in 2021, despite a record 9.4% slump in 2020.
The economy grew by 1% in 2021, despite a record 9.4% slump in 2020. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

The UK's economy rebounded by a record 7.5% in 2021, official figures show, the fastest since World War Two.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 7.5% figures refers to the UK's GDP, the quickest rebound since ONS records began in 1948, and exceeded the Bank of England's expectations.

In the final three months of 2021, the economy grew by 1%, after suffering a record 9.4% slump in 2020 during the pandemic.

This included a 1.2% growth in service industries, making the sector 0.5% bigger than pre-pandemic levels.

This was despite a 0.2% contraction in the economy in December 2021, and two years of chaos for service and hospitality venues.

Read more: 'Holidays are back': Covid travel testing scrapped as half-term getaways begin

Production output in the last quarter of 2021 dropped by 0.4%.

Inflation levels also continue to cause woes, with the cost of living rapidly increasing and millions of Brits facing a crisis this year over how to pay their bills.

A large part of the problem is rising energy costs, with customers now facing an average rise in bills of £700.

Read more: Queen shows no signs of Covid but faces days of tests after Prince Charles gets virus

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: "GDP fell back slightly in December as the Omicron wave hit, with retail and hospitality seeing the biggest impacts.

"However, these were partially offset by increases in the Test and Trace service and vaccination programmes.

"Despite December's setback, GDP grew robustly across the fourth quarter as a whole, with the NHS, couriers and employment agencies all helping to support the economy."

Mr Morgan added that although GDP in December was in line with levels from February 2020, the fourth quarter as a whole was "slightly below" the same period in 2019, before the pandemic struck.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: "Thanks to our £400 billion package of support and making the right calls at the right time, the economy has been remarkably resilient; with the UK seeing the fastest growth in the G7 last year and GDP remaining at pre-pandemic levels in December.

"I'm proud of the resolve the whole country has demonstrated, and proud of our incredible vaccine programme which has allowed the economy to stay open.

"We're continuing to help the economy rebuild through our Plan for Jobs, boost for business investment and support for households with the cost of living."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Skater Kamila Valieva at the centre of drug scandal

Teenage Russian skating superstar plunges Winter Olympics into doping crisis

Two cases of Lassa fever have been discovered in the East of England

What is Lassa Fever? Two cases of acute virus found in east of England

Exclusive
Sadiq's handling of Cressida's departure 'undignified and ill-judged' says former Met Commssioner

'Undignified and ill-judged': Former Met Commissioner slams Sadiq for forcing Cressida out

The Met police were widely criticised for their handling of the vigil.

'I almost cried': Woman arrested at Sarah Everard vigil tells of relief after Met chief quit
Buckingham Palace has refused to say whether or not the Queen has tested positive for covid.

Queen shows no signs of Covid but faces days of tests after Prince Charles gets virus

Robert Courts was unable to say how many people work in aviation to the nearest 10,000

Aviation minister stumped as he doesn't know how many workers are in sector he represents

'Hasn't got a clue': Ex-Met deputy blasts 'disgraceful' Sadiq Khan for forcing Cressida out

'Hasn't got a clue': Former top Met cop blasts 'disgraceful' Sadiq after Cressida quit

Testing has been scrapped for fully-vaccinated people, making it easier for families to head on half-term holidays

'Holidays are back': Covid travel testing scrapped as half-term getaways begin

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Dame Cressida Dick has been criticised for a number of Met failings". (Top left Daniel Morgan, bottom right Sarah Everard)

Cressida Dick: The string of scandals that left the Met chief no choice but to quit

The head of the Met Federation has said he feels the treatment of Ms Dick was "wholly unfair".

'It's wholly unfair': Met Federation chief defends Cressida Dick after resignation

Cressida Dick's resignation has sparked a row between Sadiq Khan and Priti Patel

Priti Patel 'blindsided by Cressida resignation' sparking row with Sadiq Khan

Detectives investigating the murder of Sven Badzak have released images of two males they wish to speak to in connection with their enquires.

Police hunt for two men a year after aspiring lawyer, 22, killed in London

James McCann has been jailed for two years and nine months

Man who kept Hungarian national as a slave in metal shed with no toilet jailed

Nick Ferrari, LBC's Breakfast presenter.

Nick Ferrari Says: 'Bombshell party? It's just crisps, tinsel and hand gel'

Time for Tottenham fans to “move on” from using Y-word, says club.

Time for Tottenham fans to 'move on' from using Y-word, says club

Latest News

See more Latest News

Antony Blinken and Marise Payne

Blinken says confrontation with China is not inevitable

A koala

Koalas declared endangered in eastern Australia amid disease and habitat loss
Marise Ann Chiverella

DNA evidence and volunteer genealogist help name girl’s killer from 1964 case
Emotional Support Pig

Man in legal battle to keep ’emotional support’ pig

People block highway 75 with heavy trucks and farm equipment and access to the Canada-United States border crossing at Emerson, Manitoba

US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade

France Obit Montagnier

Luc Montagnier, French scientist who discovered HIV, dies at 89
A court sketch, from left, of former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao, lawyer Robert Paule, lawyer Natalie Paule, lawyer Tom Plunkett, former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng, former officer Thomas Lane and lawyer Earl Gray

Scientist gives evidence about drugs found after George Floyd’s murder
Women supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami take part in demonstration to protest against barring Muslim girls wearing hijab from attending classes at some schools in the southern Indian state of Karnataka

Pakistan women protest India’s ban on headscarves in schools

Climate activist Greta Thunberg

UN experts urge Sweden to stop planned iron-ore mine project

Lorries stuck in heavy traffic

Lorry blockade at US-Canadian border shuts car factories

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report
Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Give an opt-out or scrap it': MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis blasts govt's energy loan

'Give an opt-out or scrap it': MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis blasts govt's energy loan
Nick Ferrari was speaking after a speech by the former PM

'His government was riddled with sleaze': Nick Ferrari's blistering take on Sir John Major
Ex-Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner 'shocked and saddened' as Cressida Dick resigns

Ex-Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner 'saddened' as Cressida Dick resigns
Eddie Mair spoke to Matthew Cole from The Fuel Bank Foundation.

'The need is getting greater and greater': Fuel bank chief warns of desperation hitting families
Facebook paid for profits with our safety, whistleblower tells LBC's Eddie Mair

Facebook paid for profits with our safety, whistleblower tells LBC's Eddie Mair
'Absolutely terrifying': James O'Brien on Zahawi's 'no political opinions at school' comment

'Terrifying': James O'Brien on Zahawi's 'no political opinions at school' comment
No10 Xmas quiz was 'not a party!', Nick Ferrari fumes

'It was not a party!': Nick Ferrari fumes over reaction to leaked No10 Xmas quiz photo
Iain Dale: There are plenty of Brexit benefits to be had

Iain Dale: There are plenty of Brexit benefits to be had

'Endometriosis affects men': Researcher who 'lost' career to condition warns it's 'really individual'

Researcher who lost chef career to endometriosis explains condition
Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to select Kurt Zouma for West Ham match

Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to play Kurt Zouma in West Ham match

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police