Economy grows 0.5% in October but Hunt still warns of ‘tough road ahead’ and UK faces prolonged recession

12 December 2022, 09:14

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) grew by a bigger-than-expected 0.5% between September and October
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) grew by a bigger-than-expected 0.5% between September and October. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The UK's economy rebounded in October after a contraction in September when output was impacted by the extra bank holiday for the Queen's funeral, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) grew by a bigger-than-expected 0.5% between September and October in a bounce back from a 0.6% contraction the previous month.

The rebound marked the biggest expansion since November 2021 and was more than the 0.4% rise expected by most economists.

It comes after September was affected by the lower number of working days due to the additional bank holiday for the Queen's state funeral.

Read more: Snow chaos with drivers stuck all night on M25, trains and buses cancelled and schools shut

Read more: Four children 'fight for life' after being pulled from icy lake

Experts said the bigger picture is still one of a shrinking economy amid the cost-of-living crisis, with the UK set to suffer a prolonged recession.

The ONS said this is reflected in the less volatile data over the three months to October, which saw the economy drop by 0.3% compared with the previous three months.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "While today's figures show some growth, I want to be honest that there is a tough road ahead.

"Like the rest of Europe, we are not immune from the aftershocks of Covid-19, Putin's war and high global gas prices."

The Bank of England is still battling to rein in sky-high inflation that is weighing on growth and is set to hike interest rates again on Thursday despite the worsening economic outlook.

Economists are pencilling in a rise from 3% to 3.5% - which would be the highest level for 14 years.

Suren Thiru, economics director at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), said October's rebound was a "false dawn for the economy".

He said: "The positive start to the fourth quarter may not prevent recession with the growing squeeze on incomes likely to drive falls in gross domestic product (GDP) in November and December, despite a possible boost to consumer activity from the World Cup.

"A half-point interest rate rise on Thursday is expected. However, tightening monetary policy too aggressively could risk worsening the financial outlook for firms and households, and extend the looming downturn."

The ONS data showed the services sector - the biggest sector of the economy - expanded by 0.6% in October after a 0.8% drop in September, boosted by a recovery in car sales as well as the health sector due to a ramp up in Covid-19 tests and vaccinations.

The manufacturing sector rose by 0.7% and construction industry saw 0.8% expansion - the fourth monthly increase in a row.

Darren Morgan, ONS director of economic statistics, said: "The economy bounced back in October, recovering from the impact of the additional bank holiday for the state funeral.

"In particular, car sales rebounded after a very poor September, while the health sector also saw a strong month, with GP appointments, A&E attendance and the Covid-19 autumn booster campaign all driving up the sector.

"Construction continued its strong trend over the last year and stands at its highest level on record, with new housebuilding driving growth this month.

"However, over the last three months as a whole the economy shrank, with falls seen across services and manufacturing."

Samuel Tombs, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting the UK to have officially entered a recession - as defined by two quarters in a row of falling output - by the end of the year.

GDP already shrank in the third quarter of 2022.

He said: "We think that GDP will fall by about 0.3% month-to-month in both November and December, leaving it down 0.2% on a quarter-on-quarter basis."

He added: "The Government looks set to pull back energy price support substantially next year, while higher interest rates will squeeze disposable incomes and spur households and businesses to pay off debt.

"As a result, we continue to expect a peak-to-trough fall in the quarterly measure of GDP of about 2%, and doubt that the economy will grow again until early 2024, resulting in a deeper and longer recession than we envisage for all other G7 economies."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Double amputee Tony, 8, was stranded at Gatwick and his wheelchair was 'bent'. Right - passengers sleep on the floor at the airport

Double amputee, Tony Hudgell, 8, left stranded at Gatwick for five hours and £6,500 wheelchair ‘twisted and bent’

The Bear Inn came to the rescue after dozens of motorists were stranded on the A22 in Sussex

Dozens of stranded motorists take refuge in a pub overnight after heavy snow pounds Sussex

Nurses striking outside Downing Street and Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer says a 19% pay rise for nurses is unaffordable for the government

Thor lounging on the beach in Hampshire

Thor the Walrus takes a nap on Hampshire beach - and public urged not to approach

'Peace dogs' Gomi and Songgang

‘Peace dogs’ given to South Korea by Kim Jong Un rehomed at zoo

Noboru Sakiyama, left, head of the plaintiffs, holds a banner outside Nagasaki District Court

Japanese court denies government aid for children of Nagasaki A-bomb survivors

Ukrainian children with therapy dog Bice

Dog therapy comforts children facing trauma of war in Ukraine

Live
Drivers stuck on the M25 and right, a truck blocking a street in north London

UK weather: Live snow travel updates as roads, rail and airports hit by chaos with 10cm more forecast

People gather beside a burnt truck caused by Afghan shelling in Chaman, south-west Pakistan

Seven killed in Taliban shelling of Pakistani border town

A security guard outside an office building in Beijing

China to drop travel tracing as it relaxes ‘zero-Covid’

The M25 at a standstill after snow and ice on the motorway and more is set to come

Snow chaos with drivers stuck all night on M25, trains and buses cancelled and schools shut - and there’s more on way

Skiers dressed in Santa Claus outfits hit the slopes for charity at the Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine

300 skiing Santas, a Grinch and a tree take to slopes to spread Christmas cheer

People protest in front of the Iranian embassy in Berlin, Germany, on December 8, 2022 against the execution of Iranian Mohsen Shekari

Second Iranian detainee executed over alleged protest crime

Four children have been hospitalised

Four children 'fight for life' after being pulled from icy lake while police search for two others feared to be dead

Supporters of ousted President Pedro Castillo gather in front of Congress in Lima, Peru

Peru president gives in to protesters’ demands and proposes to move up elections

Medics in Coventry during the pandemic

Hospitals in England are paying up to £5,200 for a single agency doctor shift, an investigation has revealed

Latest News

See more Latest News

Around 200 staff are set to join the picket line

New strike threat to Christmas pints as hundreds of Greene King staff are set to walk out over pay
AHF’s World AIDS Day Concert

Bomb threat disrupts Patti LaBelle concert in the US

Four children have been hospitalised

Four children fighting for life after falling through ice as rescuers hunt for 'missing two'
Nurses are set to walk out in the run-up to Christmas

Striking nurses say they might cancel walkout if government takes talks 'seriously'

Bellingham signed autographs before boarding the bus to the airport

England starlet Jude Bellingham urges heartbroken fans 'stick with us' as he boards plane home after World Cup exit
Pakistan Afghanistan Border

Pakistani army says Afghan forces have shelled border town, killing six

Italy Shooting

Man kills three in Rome cafe after storming board meeting for residents

Serbs block the road near the village of Rudare, north of the ethnically divided town of Mitrovica in Kosovo

Violence reported in north Kosovo overnight as Serbs block roads

Mountain rescuers helped the man crawl to safety

Mountain climber crawls with broken ankle for two hours to get to safety after it gets crushed by rock
Harry is said to be delighted at the Netflix series

Prince Harry 'delighted' by Netflix series despite backlash and risk of making divide with Royal Family even worse

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lewis Goodall challenges Robert Oulds

'Your point is ridiculous': LBC's Lewis Goodall challenges think-tank Director's stance on Brexit
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick helps caller find job as gov't pushed to get over 50s back to work

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan
Caller ties himself in knots over the Duchess of Sussex, claiming she reminds him of his exes

Caller ties himself in knots over Meghan Markle, claiming she reminds him of his exes

smart phone refugees

Shelagh Fogarty rebukes caller's claim that Channel migrants ‘aren’t refugees’ as they have smart phones
Iain 08/12/22

Harry Dunn's killer Anne Sacoolas given 'imperfect' justice, says human rights lawyer

nick ferrari home office

Yvette Cooper calls out ‘chaotic’ Home Office decision-making as she sets out ‘fast track’ asylum plans
Watch: Charlotte Lynch dresses as traditional English knight ahead of crunch World Cup match

Watch: England's knight in armour Charlotte Lynch visits French cafe ahead of World Cup game
James Dyson has victorian style management

Ex-Dyson employee says James Dyson has a 'Victorian' management approach

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit