UK economy 'to look more like Italy's than Germany's by end of decade' - think tank

18 May 2021, 06:06 | Updated: 18 May 2021, 06:15

The UK economy is facing a "decisive decade" of change, the think tank said
The UK economy is facing a "decisive decade" of change, the think tank said. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Britain's economy will look more like Italy's than Germany's by the end of the decade if it continues to underperform, a think tank has warned.

A report by the Resolution Foundation (RF) and the London School of Economics Centre for Economic Performance stated the country was facing a "decisive decade" of change.

It said the UK needs to urgently address the "seismic economic shifts" of the impact of coronavirus, Brexit, the transition to net-zero carbon emissions and an ageing population combined with rapid technological change.

Read more: UK economy shrank 1.5% during third national lockdown

The RF warned that Britain could fall further behind nations with similar economies unless it rebuilds its economic strategy with these challenges in mind.

It comes as Boris Johnson has promised to "build back better" after the Covid crisis. However, the government is yet to map out a plan for achieving its flagship objective.

The report said the UK had started the decade with considerable strengths - including record employment levels pre-pandemic, global strengths in high-value services and a political consensus over its net-zero target.

Read more: UK economy shrank 2.9% in January after lockdown measures hit economy

However, it also warned that Britain - without a proper strategy - could risk losing these strengths if it fails to address its major weaknesses, such as the slowest productivity growth for more than 120 years and greater inequality than any country in the European Union except Bulgaria.

It said that if the UK's pace of underperformance relative to Germany continued at the same rate it would end this decade with a per capita national income closer to that of Italy.

Read more: UK economy grew in February during third national lockdown

RF founder Sir Clive Cowdrey said: "The UK's recent record of weak productivity, stagnant living standards and high inequality makes a new economic approach desirable. What makes a new approach essential is the scale of coming change.

"The UK now faces a decisive decade as the aftermath of Covid-19, Brexit and the Net Zero transition come together with major shifts in technology and demography.

"This matters for far more than economics. Failing to rise to this challenge risks leaving the nation diminished and divided."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A beach closed sign in Tuncurry, Australia

Man dies in shark attack on Australia’s east coast

People queue for the vaccination centre at the Essa Academy in Bolton

Ministers urge greater vaccine uptake as cases of Indian Covid variant grow
It was previously advised that the vaccine be kept at between -70C and -80C until a few days before use

Pfizer vaccine can be kept in fridge for far longer than previously thought, EMA says
A fisherman waits for help as he tries to move a boat to safer ground

India scours sea after barge sinks and second vessel adrift following cyclone
Ambulances carrying Covid-19 patients waiting at a hospital in India

India reports record day of virus deaths as number of cases passes 25m
A man stands amid the rubble following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City

Israel and Hamas continue to trade fire in Gaza as war enters second week

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari clashed with this caller

Nick Ferrari clashes with 'selfish' caller who thinks yoga will protect him from Covid
The doctor was speaking to LBC after comments made by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Refusing the Covid jab is not the same as drink driving, doctor tells LBC
'You need your head read': Iain Dale's strong message to Covid anti-vaxxers

'You need your head read': Iain Dale's strong message to Covid anti-vaxxers
'I feel like a sacrificial lamb,' says fearful bar worker, as indoor hospitality opens

'I feel like a sacrificial lamb,' says fearful bar worker, as indoor hospitality opens
Rule relaxations 'clear as mud' says SAGE Professor

Covid rule relaxations 'clear as mud' says SAGE professor

Shelagh Fogarty's powerful response to reports of anti-Semitic threats being shouted from cars

Shelagh Fogarty's powerful response to 'anti-Semitic abuse' in London

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London